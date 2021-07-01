At 30, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development must do better on human rights

This week the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is holding its annual meeting – which this year includes celebrating its 30th anniversary.

In 1991, the EBRD was set up to support countries in their transition to market economy and democracy. Indeed, its establishing charter includes a significant, yet often ignored provision that it may only carry out its purpose in countries of operations that are ‘committed to and applying the principles of multiparty democracy, pluralism and market economy’.

By 2021, though, it’s unclear what this mandate really means in practice. Last year, the EBRD’s annual investments reached a record high of €11bn. Yet a significant share of this sum went to autocratic regimes, which is at odds with the EBRD’s unique political mandate.

In a new report from Bankwatch and our partners, we highlight this mismatch between the EBRD’s current lending approach and its mandate. This is obvious looking at Turkey and Egypt – the countries that received the lion’s share of the bank’s funding in 2020.

The EBRD claims that it follows a rule of ‘more for more, less for less’ when it comes to the state of democracy and freedoms, and that it focuses investments on the private sector, thus setting autocratic countries on the right path.

At closer inspection, both claims reveal significant inconsistencies and shortcomings of the EBRD’s lending strategy.

More for less?

The rule not to invest less money in a country that is backtracking on democratic reforms or abusing human rights is clearly not applied consistently to all of EBRD’s countries of operations.

The bank is currently reconsidering its investments in Belarus, but how else to explain the near doubling of EBRD’s investments in Turkey in 2020? In spite of the ongoing human rights crisis and deteriorating democracy in the country, during her recent visit, the EBRD president, Odile Renaud-Basso, promised the same record levels of investments in 2021. Meanwhile, she failed to mention anything about the democratic deficit in the country.