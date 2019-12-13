Georgia’s trainee doctors are sick of their uncertain futures - and are fighting back

In Tbilisi, students at the State Medical University are protesting a new testing fee the Georgian government has imposed just days before residency qualification exams begin.

Eighty lari (£21) may not mean much for some, but for medical students who have finished their degree and are already dismayed at the prospect of paying for a residency, the introduction of further fees has triggered their feelings over on-going problems. Residency, a mandatory stage in becoming a doctor, can be expensive, with students having to pay 150 lari (£39) a month to public healthcare providers and 250-600 lari (£66-£158) to private providers for the privilege.

Coming in a holiday month when money is already tight, this new decree is a fresh example of the problems plaguing Georgia: the alienation citizens feel towards the state and society, the outsourcing of responsibility to individuals, the driving factors of emigration, disrespect towards labor performed, the subpar education system, and the deeply flawed and commodified medical system.

Many parts of Georgian society have become burned out and hopeless from being treated like numbers on a screen. This ongoing alienation is compounded with each decision the current Georgian Dream government takes without input from and care towards its citizens.

Alienation is being estranged from the university you attend, the block you live on, the public transport you take, your workplace, the prices of goods you buy - the inability to see or influence the world around you. Losing control over our everyday environment is the mainstay of alienation - the impersonal forces deciding our lives getting stronger, while our input and participation diminishes.

It’s no surprise that medical students who thought that they had done the administrative work of registering for the qualifying exam - and were spending their time preparing for their most important test - were horrified to learn that now they had to come up with further funds. But these students’ indignation grew and they started organising protests, marches, banner drops and other stunts designed to force Georgia’s Ministry of Health to revoke the new decree.