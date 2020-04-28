How volunteers are spearheading Ukraine's COVID-19 response

In actual fact, the situation with medical staff in Ukraine's regions differs by region. On April 8, mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko declared that 270 infectious disease doctors and more than 2,000 emergency doctors are currently working in the capital. But in the frontline Luhansk Region, the situation is the complete opposite. When Vostok-SOS, a charitable organisation working on humanitarian issues in Ukraine's East, interviewed the management of the region's hospitals, it was discovered that on average, hospitals in the Luhansk region are no more than 60 percent staffed. In settlements near the demarcation line, doctors are even rarer.



"First and foremost, there are not enough specialists with particular qualifications — namely in infectious diseases and resuscitation. For example, only one doctor of infectious diseases works on the infectious diseases ward of the Rubizhne City Hospital (which is now designated as a primary support hospital.) According to the chief doctor, for the department to function effectively during an epidemic, at least three such doctors would be needed for every 50 patients," reads the Vostok-SOS report.



Some regional hospitals in Ukraine have already contended with layoffs of healthcare workers. For example, since the quarantine period began, three nurses and five hospital attendants have already resigned from the infectious diseases department of the Ternopil Municipal Emergency Hospital, according to its chief doctor Yaroslav Chaikovskiy. He went on to explain, during the interview with public television and radio company Suspilne, that the employees had chronic medical conditions and did not want to put themselves at extra risk for their monthly salary of 4,000 hryvnia ($146). There are plenty more such cases. A doctor, two hospital attendants, and a nurse have resigned from the Koryukivka Central District Hospital in the Chernihiv Region. In the Khmelnitsky Region, two out of the three doctors from the infectious diseases ward of the Dunaivtsi Central District Hospital signed a letter of resignation.

Volodymyr Kurpita, the former director of the Ministry of Health's Centre for Public Health, gives a range of reasons for the dismissal of healthcare workers.



"It's a question of low wages, a lack of support from the state, and certain abuses. There may also be concrete reasons connected to employees' age or a lack of personal protective equipment. I wouldn't just say sweepingly that everything is great or everything is awful. There are some problems which you definitely won't solve in a day. They need to be resolved systematically," Kurpita remarked in an interview with oDR.



On April 2 a law entered force which, among other things, provides for additional payments to doctors involved in the fight against the coronavirus: up to 300 percent of their existing salaries. The exact size will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. However, the government has not yet publicly provided any calculations.



As of the morning of April 27, 392 new coronavirus cases in Ukraine had been recorded, 73 of which were medical workers.

Empty shelves and government reports

On March 23, the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) launched an investigation into negligence committed by the dismissed government of Oleksiy Honcharuk. According to the SAP, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov proposed that the Cabinet of Ministers limit the export of goods which could be necessary in fighting the pandemic. The government ignored Danilov's suggestion. For his part, former Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk claimed that he only instructed his subordinates to look into the possibility of restricting exports, but did not dismiss the move outright.



Shortages began. Notices reading "no masks and antiseptics" became a typical sight in Ukraine's pharmacies. Meanwhile, on March 2 and March 6, several consignments of surgical masks were legally exported from Ukraine to Spain. The incoming government of Denis Shmygal voiced support for an export ban, but a week passed between the new prime minister's appointment of his cabinet and the formal introduction of the ban. By March 6, the shipment was already underway under the auspices of the new government.

Masks sewn by volunteers in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. Photo: Viktoria Lysyuk, Facebook.

Today, Ukraine imports its surgical masks and respirators from China. However, volunteers and doctors themselves say that there is simply not enough personal protective equipment. Lesya Litvinova told oDR that doctors in Kyiv and Ukraine's regions generally have to request their own personal protective equipment.



"It's about protective suits, respirators, shoe covers, protective guards. Not to mention the fact that hospitals are appallingly badly staffed as it is. This isn't just a problem which arose yesterday. And it isn't just about the absence of mechanical ventilators — it's about the absence of normal oxygen distribution (bringing oxygen pipes to the bed of every pneumonia patient — ed.). It's about the lack of decent beds in individual hospitals, their inability to correctly divide the premises into so-called 'clean' and 'dirty' zones (those with a lower and higher level of infection — ed.) And because most hospital buildings were inherited from the Soviet Union, they are pointlessly constructed and nothing smart can really be done with them."



As the BBC's Ukrainian service wrote in late March, for five weeks there were no centralised state procurements for equipment needed in the fight against the coronavirus. Aleksandra Ustinova, a parliamentary deputy from the Golos party, confirmed that on February 19, Honcharuk's cabinet instructed the Ministry of Health to purchase medical supplies worth 67 million hryvnias. But the ministry did not sign the procurement contracts. At the time, the head of the Ministry of Health, Ilya Yemets, was in conflict with Arsen Zhumadilov, the director of of "Medical Purchases," over appointments at the state-owned enterprise. On March 31 the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, voted in favour of Yemets' dismissal.



On March 23, a military aeroplane delivered coronavirus testing systems and personal protective equipment from China. The purchase was made with funds from big business. On April 2, another shipment was delivered. But the fact remains that not all these supplies reach the medical workers who badly need them — a fact which Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged on April 9.