For the past 20 years, the Putin regime has been shaping the Russian nation. They meant it to have two basic features: people would not bother with politics and would love the Soviet Union’s victory in the Second World War.

The Kremlin thus offered Russia’s urban middle class a non-aggression pact, funded by profits from oil sales: you keep out of politics, and we will not stop you from enjoying ‘Western’ standards of living and consumption. Meanwhile, the poor in Russia’s provinces were left with just the rallying cry about The Victory.

Outside Russia, other groups received a range of tempting offers.

Western elites were offered the narrative of a mild but firm authoritarianism that they could do business with. People who were unhappy about high levels of migration or the Black Lives Matter and MeToo movements were invited to support Russia as a bastion of ‘traditional’ values. People who were unhappy about rampant neoliberalism and the dominance of NATO could support Russia as the anti-Western heir of the Soviet Union and the victory over fascism.

Resolving the Ukraine crisis will mean ending all of this.

Putin’s early headaches

The first blow to Putin’s social contract came in a series of protests in 2011-12. Then, part of the Russian middle class, as well as other social groups, demanded not just a slice of the country’s riches, but respect from the regime.

A subsequent and more serious blow came in 2014. The Maidan uprising in Ukraine saw an upswing in the fortunes of the far Right and increased divisions within Ukrainian society. This was the moment when the Putin regime’s great fear took final shape: fear of a democratic revolution which, the regime believed, would be a ‘colour’ revolution, a coup by Russian liberal elites supported from the West.

Putin responded with anti-fascist rhetoric. His forces annexed Crimea, which, on the whole, was loyal to Russia. Then, he turned parts of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas regions into territories governed in tandem with repressive puppet regimes. The latter were tricked out with the trappings of the USSR and anti-fascism, both of which resonated with Donbas residents.

Yet in Russia, mass disaffection was growing at the grassroots level. Over corruption and inequality, rising retirement age, the way the ruling elite flaunted its wealth and the increasing role of the security agencies.