“A strike isn’t a goal in itself”: defending labour rights in Ukraine’s gig economy

Employers in Ukraine usually justify their position by saying the state is squashing them with taxes. But once again there are laws, including international obligations which state that employment should be stable. Because many-many people from the precariat don’t realise there’s a problem, and are even proud that they don’t have to sit in an office and are “their own bosses”. Usually these people work in the IT sector, and receive good salaries by Ukrainian standards, but for the western companies they work for they are still cheap labour.

There are good examples from other countries when the precariat organises itself into trade union structures. In Italy, there’s the San Precario organisation, whose symbol is Saint Precario, a made-up protector of the precariat. Workers from different spheres unite around this figure, holding creative protest actions and through them - making changes. There are also Solidarity Networks - associations of people who come together according to their informal employment status. The most important factor for success is the number of people involved. If there’s a movement, you can call it whatever you want, but it’s the number of people that convinces the employer. Threatening to stop work is the tool which precarious workers use across the world.

Now the movement of trade unions for precarious workers is just emerging, but with the spread of non-standard forms of employment it will grow. Employees, even those from different countries and countries, depend on one another. There’s a cumulative effect: if something positive happens, others watch what happens and then use it for their own means.

Could you say that the emergence of a precariat in a country is directly linked to its labour legislation?

Guy Standing defines the precariat as a new class, and thus differentiates between the traditional working class and new forms. This is what the neoliberals say, as if the precariat is something completely new, a product of postmodernity. But in fact these people work just the same as regular employees. The difference is just that the precariat doesn’t have any additional guarantees, given that employers have learned how to optimise their employment processes.

Naturally, a precariat emerges when employers want to get round existing legislation. What’s the difference, for example, between a precarious freelance journalist and a journalist who works for a specific media outlet? The nature of the work? No, it’s how their employment relationship is drawn up. The precariat are also employees, who need to legalise and win back their social guarantees, e.g. a return to the modern society of the mid-19th century.

Do you know of cases where the precariat first emerges as a new class, and then stops being precarious as a result of labour regulation?

No, casualisation is deepening across the world, and the gig economy is stimulating this. Representatives of San Precario and Solidarity Networks are making changes, but these are, for now, local victories. There’s no mass movement yet. Still, the issue of informal employment is brought up constantly at the international level, because this is a threat both for workers and the economy as a whole. This is a question of public finance, and the state is, on the whole, interested in legalising employment.

How has Ukraine’s labour legislation changed since independence?

We’ve actually got some of the most progressive labour laws, it’s another question how the law is implemented. The main document that regulates employment is the Labour Codex, which was passed back in the 1970s. So yes, this really is inherited from the Soviet Union, but we don’t need to refuse all of the Soviet legacy.