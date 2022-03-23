As Russia’s catastrophic war against Ukraine wages for a fourth week, Kazakhstan’s government has taken an official stance of neutrality – yet its people are divided.

This is perhaps unsurprising. The country’s Soviet past still lingers; it is not uncommon to meet Kazakhstanis whose roots include Kazakh, Ukrainian, Russian, Korean and other heritages.

While most Kazakhstanis support peace in Ukraine – as was seen on 6 March, when more than 1,500 people gathered in Almaty, the country’s largest city, to protest the war – openDemocracy has found a pro-Russian stance among the older generations.

For the demonstrators of 6 March, who are mostly urban and under 40, the war is one of aggression. Uncertainty and violence is something many are familiar with: in January, urban clashes left around 230 people dead in Almaty and other cities across the country.

Then, Russia deployed troops to Kazakhstan to help protect strategic assets. Analysts feared that now, Vladimir Putin would expect his support to be returned. Yet on 1 March, Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said his country would be on the side of peace, holding official phone calls with both Putin and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

But what do Kazakhstan’s citizens think? To find out, openDemocracy spoke to people from all walks of life, of all genders and ages, from across Kazakhstan.

In support of Russia

The Kazakhstani government’s neutrality can be read as a silent condemnation of the war, an event that has destabilised the local economy, which is tied to Russia’s.

Kazakhstan’s media environment is also still very much linked to the Russian state propaganda machine and other Russian TV channels and social media are also quite popular in Kazakhstan, where ethnic Russians make up 20% of the total population, compared to 1% ethnic Ukrainians.

Like many living across the former Soviet Union, the family of Andrei, a resident of the Kazakhstani city of Aktau on the Caspian Sea shore, is being affected by the war.

“[By ethnicity] I’m half Ukrainian, half Belarusian,” he explained. “My brother lives in [the Ukrainian city of] Kharkiv. We were very surprised that there is still an internet connection there. It was hard for us to read his words as he hid in a bomb shelter. Our mother lives here in Aktau. She is very worried and does not know how to help.”