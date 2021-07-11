6 Tory MPs who jumped on the England bandwagon after condemning players

Anti-gay ‘conversion therapy’ – the attempt to change, suppress or divert a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression – has been condemned by medical and human rights groups around the world, but only a handful of countries have actually banned it.

Hear from some of the people who aren’t waiting for national governments to take action. Instead, they’re following the money behind ‘conversion therapy’, campaigning for local bans and making churches more LGBT-inclusive.

Join us for a free live discussion on Thursday 15 July at 5pm UK time/12pm EDT.