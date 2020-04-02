Billionaire offshore retailer accused of ‘putting profit above staff’ during coronavirus

Most Range stores sell a limited amount of food. Some outlets contain branches of the supermarket chain Iceland, but most do not. As the Bristol Post reported, a few days before Johnson’s announcement some Range stores had installed new freezers for frozen food, to ensure that they were classified as an “essential” business during the coronavirus lockdown.

A manager at a Range store elsewhere in the UK told openDemocracy that “this freezer appeared, with about 30 frozen pizzas in it. It’s just to get around the rules.”

Another employee, a woman in her mid-60s in southwest England, said: “On March 22, I arrived to work and was surprised to see that a lorry was there waiting to deliver one small freezer which apparently was an attempt to keep the store open.

“On Monday, March 23 I went to work, and everything was normal despite most of the non-essential shops being closed, which made me think that we had to be next to close. That evening Boris Johnson announced the closure of all non-essential shops.

“I finally felt relieved, but that lasted a mere five minutes as I received a text telling me it was 'business as usual' and I was to report to work at 7 am the next morning as The Range is classed as a hardware store. I really did not want to go to work on the Tuesday as being older I felt more at risk, but I feared for my job and my income if I did not go.”

Earlier this week, a Daily Mail front page heavily criticised shoppers at a Range store in the East Midlands, photographing customers emerging with potted plants and wallpaper. But staff who spoke to us said that the blame should rest with the decision to keep selling non-essential items.

“It feels like The Range is profiteering off the virus. If the store cornered off the non-essentials items, The Range would have very little to sell as my store has limited hardware, and our food section consists of pot noodles and a half-filled freezer,” one staff member said.

The Range has introduced a 10 per cent discount for all NHS staff and health workers in the Republic of Ireland but many staff would prefer to see the store close. “How are we supporting the community when the community is coming in to purchase non-essential items and exacerbating an emergency situation?” one manager said.

Despite the coronavirus lockdown, the Range has been emailing customers suggesting they “add a spa to their garden” or “control natural light with our colours and blinds”.

“I have never sold so much DIY and garden stuff. There are people coming in all day buying this stuff,” one Range staff member said.

Basildon council leader Gavin Callaghan said: “The Range might argue that they did well because they made a lot of money out of it but from a health and safety point of view I think the Range were incredibly slow to see just how dangerous their operation was for thousands of people who were going in and out of their stores.”

The Range has so far declined to avail of the British government’s coronavirus scheme that allows workers to be furloughed on at least 80 per cent of their pay. According to communications from the Range’s human resources department, staff who are self-isolating need to return to work after 14 days or get a further sick note from their GP to receive statutory sick pay.

In recent days, the Range has introduced new measures in stores including public address announcements in store and a marshall at the entrance to each outlet advising customers of what constitutes an essential purchase.

But online many have called on the Range to do more. On Twitter, the hashtag #closetherange has been popular. On the company’s Facebook page numerous users have called on the company to stop sales of non-essential products and to consider shutting stores until the lockdown is over.

On the decision to remain open during the lockdown, the Range has said: "Our store teams have been briefed on the latest government health and safety guidelines and are taking the necessary actions to help ensure the safety of our customers and colleagues.

"This includes the implementation of enhanced cleaning routines and social distancing. For the safety of other shoppers and staff, we ask that you keep a distance of at least 2m (6ft) apart and avoid physical contact as far as possible while shopping in store with us.”

When Bristol Live contacted chief executive Alex Simpkin directly he said: “There has been no response because our press office are all in self-isolation and lockdown, so aren’t available. There will be no comment on this, I am ending the conversation now.”

Businesses behaving badly

Although many leading British businesses closed in the wake of the government shutdown, some have been criticised for their approach to the coronavirus crisis.

Mike Ashley was forced to climb down from a pledge to keep his Sports Direct stores open during the pandemic. Conservative peer and Next boss Lord Wolfson, and Wetherspoons’ boss and Brexit backer Tim Martin, have also been heavily criticised for their treatment of staff during the crisis.

The Range’s founder Chris Dawson, known as the ‘Deluxe Del Boy’, was criticised for blocking a disabled parking space with his £200,000 Ferrari at the opening of a Range store in Devon last year. Dawson was earlier castigated for parking across the entrance to an undertakers, blocking a body from being taken in. Grieving relatives were said to be “distraught”.