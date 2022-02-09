Boris Johnson is far from the only senior Tory to echo far-Right conspiracies

Boris Johnson’s slur against Keir Starmer has dominated headlines for a week.

Ministers have been questioned on a near-daily basis about the prime minister’s claim that Starmer, in his years as director of public prosecutions, was personally responsible for failing to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile.

Johnson’s policy chief, Munira Mirza, even quit on Friday, blaming Johnson’s refusal to withdraw the claim, which has been circulating in fascist circles online for years. The same day, chancellor Rishi Sunak admitted he “wouldn’t have said” what Johnson did.

But far less outrage has been directed at the government’s prior record of amplifying the far-Right. Here are four examples.

Cultural Marxism

The phrase ‘Cultural Marxism’ centres on a conspiracy theory that Christian and Conservative values within Western society have been undermined by the theories of a niche group of Marxist, and largely Jewish, inter-war German scholars. The phrase has been circulated among far-Right groups in the US since the 1990s and was later cited in the manifesto of far-Right terrorist and mass murder Anders Behring Breivik.

Yet it has been used by more than two dozen Tory MPs and peers, despite warnings by Jewish groups of its antisemitic origins.

In November 2020, 26 Tory MPs accused the National Trust of being “coloured by Cultural Marxism dogma” in a letter to The Telegraph after the trust produced a report that examined its properties’ relationship to the slave trade and colonialism.