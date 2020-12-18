Britain’s struggling mental health services are on the brink of a new crisis

Sue Willgoss knows more than most the terrible human cost of a deficient mental health system. Two years ago, she lost her 25-year-old son, Daniel, to a prescription drug overdose after his carers failed to heed her warnings that he was an imminent suicide risk. Since then, Willgoss, a publican in Lowestoft on the north Suffolk coast, has been campaigning to stop other young people losing their lives to mental illness. She runs weekly drop-ins for locals who are lonely and isolated, champions the rights of service users in the community, and has been a bulwark for people in crisis.

It’s an uphill battle in a place with more than its share of social problems. Demand for psychological support has risen alarmingly in Lowestoft in recent years, community leaders say, and its overstretched mental health services haven’t been able to keep up. The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, the authority responsible for the region, was graded “inadequate” by official inspectors three times in the past five years because of a host of safety and management failings.

New leadership brought modest improvements in the months before the coronavirus outbreak, Willgoss told me, but the service is still hampered by excessive waiting times, poor communication and overburdened staff. “Things have to change,” Willgoss says. “Daniel’s experience cannot be how it is. Our people can’t be treated like that.”

A story of neglect

Lowestoft is a case study in the gulf between the UK government’s ambitions for mental health care and the reality on the ground for the millions of Britons whose lives are disrupted by mental illness. In recent years, successive Conservative governments acknowledged that the sector has been woefully neglected – mental health accounts for a quarter of the disease burden in the UK but gets only 13% of NHS spending – and promised to bring it up to the level of other parts of the health system.

In her first speech as prime minister, Theresa May identified the lack of adequate mental health treatment as one of the “burning” social injustices she would dedicate her premiership to eradicating. Her government’s long-term plans for the NHS included promises to significantly expand access to psychological therapies and an additional £2.3 billion a year in annual funding for the sector.

Those investments were welcomed by the sector, but they’re far from sufficient after years of underfunding. We are still “miles off” having an adequate mental health system, says Andrew Molodynski, a psychiatrist and the lead mental health spokesperson for the British Medical Association.

Even before the Covid-19 outbreak turned the NHS upside down, mental health providers in some parts of England and Wales were teetering on the brink, Molodynski says. Chronic underfunding and staff shortages mean that crucial therapies are often unavailable – or that waiting times are so long that treatment is effectively nonexistent. Only a third of children with mental health problems receive support. People who desperately need help are forced instead to cobble together whatever support they can from charities, private providers, friends and family.

“The majority of people who do come to mental health services get well looked after. But there are many, many people who could and should get through but don’t, and who either have to cobble together different bits of care from the voluntary sector, the private sector, and from friends and family to try to compensate for what the NHS should be doing to help them,” Molodynski says.

For those in crisis, there are sometimes so few inpatient beds that they’re sent to hospitals hundreds of miles away from where they live. “Some people will take their own lives because they’ve been unable to access care while they’re on waiting lists,” Molodynski says. Others end up on wards so rundown that they’re “not acceptable in the 21st century”. And the situation appears even bleaker if you look beyond the NHS: Social care and public health services provided by local authorities, which also play an important role in supporting people with mental health problems in the community, have been ravaged by years of austerity.