Cabinet Office fined £500,000 for publishing celebrities’ private addresses

The Cabinet Office has been fined £500,000 for publishing the postal addresses of more than 1,000 New Year Honour recipients online.

The accidental disclosure included the private address of Elton John, Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith, and the former director of public prosecutions, Alison Saunders.

The data remained online for two hours and 21 minutes – and was accessed more than 3,800 times.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which issued the fine, today accused the government of “complacency” over the privacy breach – and said it had “real life consequences” for the people affected.

“At a time when they should have been celebrating and enjoying the announcement of their honour, they were faced with the distress of their personal details being exposed,” said Steve Eckersley, the ICO’s director of investigations.

“The Cabinet Office’s complacency and failure to mitigate the risk of a data breach meant that hundreds of people were potentially exposed to the risk of identity fraud and threats to their personal safety.”

He added: “The fine issued today sends a message to other organisations that looking after people’s information safely, as well as regularly checking that appropriate measures are in place, must be at the top of their agenda.”

The list included individual’s house numbers, street names and postcodes. But even after the Cabinet Office realised that personal data had been released, a cached version of the file remained online. This was accessible to anyone who had the correct web link.

Three of the people affected filed complaints raising personal safety concerns, while a further 27 people also made complaints to the information watchdog.