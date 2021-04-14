Douglas Ross under fire for ‘prejudicial’ Traveller comments unearthed by openDemocracy

Members of the Traveller community said they were appalled by Ross’s response to questions about his past comments on Tuesday.
“I don’t think there is a place for people to be leading in society with the kind of prejudicial attitudes he holds towards Gypsy Travellers,” Tammi told openDemocracy.
“We have the right to be treated as human beings. We have the right to be treated equally, that’s all we ask,” she added.
Sir Geoff Palmer, a former University of Edinburgh professor emeritus who is leading a review into the city’s historic links to slavery, told openDemocracy that Ross had made “a prejudicial statement”.
“I'm not a politician, but nobody in the parliament should use those terms. It's like saying you shouldn’t be making extra efforts to give people their rights,” said Palmer.
Haian Dukhan, an academic and Syrian refugee in Scotland, said he was “horrified” by Ross’s comments, which he said showed “ignorance and prejudice of a community that has lived in the UK for centuries”.
“Instead of pushing these communities away or attempting to force them to settle down, government policies should adopt more inclusive policies that enable them to preserve their culture with the ability to have access to health and educational services,” he said.
A 2011 census found that Travellers are five times more likely to suffer from very bad health than the population as a whole. The Scottish government estimates that Gypsy Traveller life expectancy is ten years lower than the national average. Statistics on the community are hard to gather, because Travellers often don’t self-declare for fear of persecution.
Martin Docherty, a Scottish National Party MP and co-chair of the all-party group on Gypsies, Travellers and Roma, told openDemocracy that Ross’s past comments were “a misguided, reprehensible attack on the ancient and historic rights of the nomadic peoples of these islands”.
Sheila Ritchie, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Ross’s Moray seat, said that Ross’s comments showed he is “completely incapable of representing the overwhelming majority of Scots” and accused the Scottish Conservatives of “retreating to a dark and dismal place”.
A Scottish Conservatives spokesman said: “These historic accusations are false. They do not accurately represent Douglas Ross’s work as a councillor, his time on the local planning committee, or his views. At all times Mr Ross acted within the Councillors Code of Conduct when he chaired the cross-party planning committee.”
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.