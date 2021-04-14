Douglas Ross under fire for ‘prejudicial’ Traveller comments unearthed by openDemocracy

Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, has been accused of prejudice towards the Traveller community by prominent ethnic minority figures and cross-party MPs.

Ross was last night questioned during a live televised Scottish election debate about “vitriolic” comments he made towards the Traveller community, during his time as a local councillor, which were revealed in an openDemocracy report published earlier that day.

Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie alleged that Ross had “built [his] political career on divisive language and actions against one of Scotland’s most marginalised communities”.

Harvie pointed to Ross’s criticism of the Scottish government’s decision to approve a Traveller site in his former local council of Moray in 2013. At the time, Ross said he was “disappointed and frustrated that we seem to have to bend over backwards for this ethnic minority”.

Ross’s policies towards Travellers during his ten years as a local councilor were described as “apartheid” by Lynne Tammi, an elder in the Gypsy Traveller community.

During the Tuesday night debate, Ross said: “I have always stood up for constituents who come to me seeking action on issues that they are worried about.”

Ross said he had apologised for saying he would prioritise “tougher enforcement” against Travellers, when asked in 2017 what he would do if he were prime minister for a day.