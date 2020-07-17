How a Tory MP might reveal British spies’ failure to raise the alarm over COVID

In a nifty bit of parliamentary footwork, Boris Johnson’s government this week failed to establish the ever-loyal Chis Grayling as the new chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament. The far more independently minded backbencher Julian Lewis was voted in instead, with the support of opposition MPs, and was promptly kicked out of the parliamentary Conservative Party as a result.

In reporting this story, the media has focused on committee’s report on Russian interference in UK electoral processes, still unpublished months after it was completed. It is now highly likely that Lewis, a long-time critic of the former Soviet Union and more recently of Russia, will ensure rapid publication.

It may turn out, however, that the real significance of this mini-coup against Johnson will be what the committee does to investigate a much more important issue. This is the possible role of the intelligence agencies in the government’s failure to get a grip on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why should this be a matter for the Intelligence and Security Committee? Well, consider that COVID-19 has already killed well over 50,000 people in the UK, far more than all the civilians killed in the country throughout the Second World War, and further waves of infection this winter could well double that.

There are now strident calls for an inquiry into the government’s actions and although Johnson has accepted this in principle, he will resist it in the short term, hoping to kick it into the long grass for at least a year. The Intelligence and Security Committee is one of the few official cross-party groups that has the political clout to look into it sooner, but that would surely not have happened if Grayling had been in charge. Now, though, with Lewis there instead, it will depend to a large extent on him, and it is here that it gets interesting.