Keir Starmer made a crucial error in his speech

All the hot takes and cold commentaries on Keir Starmer’s conference speech have – until now – failed to identify its most important line. Attacking the prime minister, Starmer delivered the following tricolon: “I don’t think Boris Johnson is a bad man. I think he is a trivial man. I think he’s a showman with nothing left to show. I think he’s a trickster who has performed his one trick.”

If you want to understand British politics today, everything you need to know is contained in that single moment.

People who live in or live off politics often talk about the importance of ‘a narrative’. Usually, they mean something linked to ‘framing’ (the context against which your claims, arguments and policies can, you hope, be found meaningful) or the need to present policies as part of a well-ordered whole. That’s all fine but it treats the idea of ‘narrative’ as metaphorical. That’s a mistake. Politics is not ‘like’ a story. It really is one. It appears in public culture as an actual drama, an epic tale of cosmic proportions; a battle or struggle for liberation, redemption and conquest, truth, salvation and revenge.

On the public stages of politics, we watch – cheer, boo and participate in – dramatic expressions and performances of the promises, contradictions and tragic flaws of our fragmenting culture. Political leaders, as well as their parties and policies, make sense to us because they evoke, as the sociologist Jeffrey Alexander puts it, “the already established skein of collective representations that compose culture… the universe of basic narratives and codes and the cookbook of rhetorical configurations from which every performance draws”.

Politicians today are a kind of celebrity. That is not only because we see them in newspapers, on television and online, as part of the same ‘feed’ as the one with all the stories about film, sport and music icons. It is because political actors – like movie stars – appear to us not as themselves but as embodiments of recognisable caricatures or types: the no-nonsense business leader; the tough guy who will keep us safe; the humble everyman-outsider; the corrupt king; the needy tyrant; the naïve fool surrounded by bad advisers.