UK government slammed for ‘sleazy’ plan that could see DUP leader out-earn PM

“Shocking” proposals that could give controversial DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson one of the highest salaries in UK politics have been slammed as “sleazy” and “damaging to trust”.

The British government has moved to overturn a 2016 ban on ‘double jobbing’, which would allow politicians to sit in both Westminster and Stormont parliaments.

The move, widely seen as designed to put Donaldson back in Stormont, could see the DUP leader – who does not currently have a seat on the Northern Ireland Assembly – taking home £40,000 more than Boris Johnson’s £161,401.

The changes would mean the DUP leader would no longer have to resign as a Westminster MP should he run for a seat in May’s assembly elections, which is considered highly likely. Donaldson has said that he would like to replace the DUP's Paul Givan as Northern Ireland’s first minister, which would secure him an extra £123,000 salary on top of his current MP’s salary of £81,932.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Northern Irish politicians accused the UK government of “going over their heads” to give Donaldson and his party an “overt benefit”. The DUP’s ten Westminster seats were crucial to propping up Theresa May’s minority government in 2017 and the Unionists are seen as key allies for the Tories.

Matthew O’Toole, a member of the Legislative Assembly for the Social Democratic and Labour Party, told openDemocracy it was “shocking” that the UK government was giving Donaldson “an each way bet on whether he gets into the assembly. It’s all a bit sleazy.

“There’s already significant issues around public trust in our politicians, this would damage it further,” he added.

“The argument being made by the British government is that this will ensure stability of Northern Ireland’s institutions. But what they really mean is that it will ensure stability of DUP representation.”