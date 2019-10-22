Another key Johnson claim on the NHS demolished

And the Prime Minister repeated this statement word for word in his introduction to last week’s Queen’s Speech.

So can we believe these claims? Is there really a u-turn on a decade of Conservative attacks on the NHS? An end to PFI, an end to NHS privatisation more generally, proper funding for our healthcare services, an end to the hostile environment in our hospitals, and an end to Boris Johnson’s long history of racist and discriminatory comments?

Johnson isn’t the first Conservative Prime Minister to make the preposterous claim that “the Conservatives are the party of the NHS” (Thatcher, Cameron, and May all made similar claims while pursuing privatisation and underfunding).

But his recent comments ring particularly hollow for patients who have been denied healthcare, who are unable to pay for treatment, some of whom have died, and for healthcare workers who are forced to act as border guards. Johnson’s comments are vastly out of step with the reality of the NHS.

This 23rd October marks two years since Theresa May’s government introduced upfront charges for secondary NHS treatment if patients are unable to prove their eligibility for free care. A number of vulnerable groups - including failed asylum-seekers, under-or undocumented migrants and those who had overstayed their visa - became “chargeable” upfront (rather than after treatment, as had been the case previously), if their condition is deemed ‘non-urgent’. This situation applies to an estimated 600,000 people, including 120,000 children, 65,000 of whom were born in the UK.

These charging regulations have ripped up the principle that the NHS will treat you “whoever you are, no matter where you come from” - and it doesn’t look like Johnson has any plans to reverse the policy. Instead, under Johnson’s government, NHS Trusts have been instructed to prepare to ramp up checks and charges on EU nationals. Though government claims EU nationals resident in the UK won’t be affected, The3million – which represents them – has described the government’s approach as “reckless”, arguing it would expand the “mass discrimination under the Hostile Environment”. Johnson’s approach is revealed in comments by NHS England’s EU exit strategic commander, Keith Willett, who has said “from a government perspective, they will want to see a visible change… what we’re saying to NHS organisations is you will need to beef up your overseas management teams”. Meanwhile, extending charges for GP and A&E services form part of government plans.

If - as Johnson says - it doesn't matter who you are, why was Sylvester Marshall (known in initial reporting as Albert Thompson) presented with a £54,000 bill and denied cancer treatment for six months? Marshall had lived in the UK continuously since arriving from Jamaica as a teenager in 1973. When asked about his case in parliament, Theresa May insisted he needed to “evidence his settled status” in the UK, and refused to intervene until the Windrush scandal had gained further media attention. Boris Johnson had nothing to say about the “simple beauty” of NHS principles then.

If it doesn’t matter where you come from, why was Nasar Ullah Khan denied a heart transplant - a procedure which may have been able to save his life? Instead of a figurative gathering of the whole country around his bedside, he was presented with a £32,000 bill for end-of-life care, having been denied the treatment he needed because of his immigration status.

It shouldn’t have mattered for Saloum, an anti-FGM campaigner who had fled Gambia only to become a victim of modern slavery. But he too was deemed ineligible for free NHS care. After receiving a bill for £8,397 for initial treatment from University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust, he was he was sent away from Royal Derby Hospital, unable to pay upfront for further treatment. Diagnosed with two brain tumours and lung cancer, Saloum died earlier this year.

Esayas Welday’s blood cancer treatment was halted when he couldn't pay a £33,000 bill for treatment. As he says,