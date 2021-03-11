Pissing in Thatcher’s coffee is not enough

The critical and popular success of Russell T Davies’ ‘It’s a Sin’ is a moment of triumph for its portrayal of queer lives on screen – with its kaleidoscopic dramatisation of a now distant world of taboos, liberation, injustice and solidarity.

But behind the hedonism and heartache lies a troubling subtext about the structural forces that re-shaped Britain in the 1980s – forces that have made the pursuit of youthful, radical, experimental lives, and grassroots direct action ever more elusive.

The show, which Channel 4 this month announced had been the “most binged” ever on the broadcaster’s streaming service, offers moments of brilliantly subversive spectacle. In one scene, its gang of loveable misfits engage in a pitched battle with that great symbol of 1980s Britain: the comically under-equipped but brutal cop. Helmets are knocked off and the show’s heroes are shoved in the back of a meat wagon. Just before the credits roll, protagonist Ritchie reveals his HIV-positive diagnosis – and his determination to live.

Then, as now, protest can be both solemn and theatrically absurd, and easily derided. But it is often also a visceral struggle for survival.

‘It’s a Sin’ is a necessary tribute to the resilience of community and the vitality of a struggle against a state that met sickness with ignorance and prejudice. It reminds those of us who grew up under the shadow of the homophobic legislation Section 28, but came of age at a moment of growing acceptance, of the most radical message of all – that rights are not handed down, but must be fought for and defended.

Had Ritchie and his friends faced off against the state today, they would find the balance of power dramatically altered. Political organising has been constrained by the increased surveillance, infiltration and criminalisation powers introduced in the intervening decades. But perhaps even more significant, young activists today face punitive employment, housing, welfare and credit-rating systems that can result in potentially lifelong consequences for stepping out of line. Where clumsy censorship and police brutality once sought to constrain activism, today the vast growth in personal debt often precludes the practice of radical risk-taking in the first place.