Quiz: How well do you know the current UK lockdown rules?

We’ve been in “lockdown” for 6 weeks. But what exactly does that mean, and does it mean the same thing for everyone?

What exactly are you allowed, and not allowed, to leave your house for? Can only essential workplaces stay open? Do only key workers have to go to work? And what is a key worker anyway?

Who decides if a job can be done from home? What happens if you’re vulnerable due to health reasons, or household member is? Why is there all this traffic on the roads already? Can workplaces currently open if they don’t have social distancing rules in place? Can health and safety rules help?

Test your knowledge (and remember that government ministers themselves seem a bit vague on some of the answers!)