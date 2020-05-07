openDemocracyUK

Quiz: How well do you know the current UK lockdown rules?

The government plans to announce changes to the lockdown rules on Sunday. But how clearly have they explained the current rules?

Alastair Tibbitt Caroline Molloy
7 May 2020
A nurse prepares to take a sample at a COVID 19 testing centre in the car park of the Bowhouse Community Centre in Grangemouth as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus., 24 April 2020
But how good is that test?
|
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images. All rights reserved.

We’ve been in “lockdown” for 6 weeks. But what exactly does that mean, and does it mean the same thing for everyone?

What exactly are you allowed, and not allowed, to leave your house for? Can only essential workplaces stay open? Do only key workers have to go to work? And what is a key worker anyway?

Who decides if a job can be done from home? What happens if you’re vulnerable due to health reasons, or household member is? Why is there all this traffic on the roads already? Can workplaces currently open if they don’t have social distancing rules in place? Can health and safety rules help?

Test your knowledge (and remember that government ministers themselves seem a bit vague on some of the answers!)

Note: This article is correct as at publication date, 7th May 2020. Nothing in this article constitutes legal advice. If you are concerned your employer is not in line with existing laws, or that they are not going far enough to follow guidance/good practice, or are just not behaving reasonably, you should get in touch with your union or the conciliation service ACAS who may be able to help. Bad employers may try to get away with not meeting even legal minimum requirements, but good ones should go above and beyond.

Coronavirus: Sign our petition


To: Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer

We welcome the steps already taken by the government to support people and businesses affected by the coronavirus.

But today, we are calling on the government to introduce an immediate liveable income guarantee for everyone living in the UK – without conditions on job seeking, migration status, savings, partner income or any other limiting factors.

This must guarantee every adult in this country an income equivalent to the real living wage (£9.30 per hour, or £372 per week).

It’s grossly unjust that the most vulnerable in our society are hit hardest by this pandemic.

To save lives now, we must urgently catch everyone in the safety net.

Read more

