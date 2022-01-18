Scottish Tories’ only hope of election success is to form a whole new party

Being a lightweight is sometimes no bad thing. As someone still recovering from a festive infusion of cheese, cured ham, bread and red wine, I envy lightweights.

In politics, however, there is no insult more heinous. When Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons and the ultimate Tory establishment figure, used it last week to describe Douglas Ross, the leader of Scotland’s Tories, he knew what he was doing, and knew of the consequences.

To many readers, the eruption of a family feud between the Scottish Tories and their London counterparts, following Ross’s call for Boris Johnson to resign after he admitted to attending a Downing Street drinks party in May 2020, may be novel. It isn’t. It would be better described as an intense heating up of a cold war that has been present, at some level, throughout the entirety of devolution. (But let us be in no doubt about the intensity of the heat – one Conservative MSP said to me about Rees-Mogg: “He’s a complete prick. The sort that makes it embarrassing to say you’re a Tory.”)

To set the scene, we need to understand the Tories’ electoral position in Scotland. Until the 2014 independence referendum, the party had never been able to gather more than 18 seats out of the available 129 in the Scottish parliament. Rightly or wrongly, the perceived toxicity of previous Conservative Westminster administrations had rendered the Scottish party unable to turn centre-Right sentiment (which is little different in Scotland than in England) into centre-Right votes.

This left Scotland unique in Europe, as the only country with no political, electoral or mathematical possibility of seeing a centre-Right government in power. Under a proportional representation system, parties need partners to rule, and when the Tories look around the Holyrood Chamber, they see only enemies.

Fortunes changed after 2014. Under Ruth Davidson, the Tories suppressed ‘the C word’ and played the role of the ultra-Unionist defenders of the UK. This has worked well for them – usurping Labour on the issue of the Union, they have returned 31 MSPs at both Holyrood elections since, as well as making a significant recovery at Westminster, through single-issue campaigns opposing a second independence referendum.