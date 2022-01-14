Sex abuse victims being silenced in the UK by Epstein-style gagging orders

Sex abuse victims in the UK are being gagged by unchecked wide-reaching non-disclosure agreements similar to the one that nearly bought Prince Andrew immunity from prosecution.

The Duke of York’s legal team this week lost its bid to block Virginia Giuffre from taking him to court in the US. Giuffre alleges she was sexually assaulted by the prince when she was 17, which he denies. The duke’s legal team argued she had waived her right to sue him in a previously confidential $500,000 (£360,000) settlement she made with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The revelation that Epstein had tried to use his wealth to secure Giuffre’s silence, not just for himself but for others, was met with outrage. Campaigners said the case was “a clear cut example showing how the arrogance of power works to intimidate victims and silence them”.

Giuffre tweeted in response to the ruling: “My goal has always been to show that the rich and powerful are not above the law and must be held accountable.”

But the scope of so-called non-disclosure agreements in the UK has been growing with little to no oversight, lawyers told openDemocracy.

The government announced proposals for new legislation in 2019 that would introduce additional legal requirements for NDAs, but it has not been signed into law.

There is no record of how often the clauses are used, forcing victims to sign away their right to speak out in exchange for a payout they may desperately need.

“It’s much more prevalent now. When I started 20 years ago, there might be some mention of keeping matters confidential. Now you get two and half pages of non-disclosure clauses,” said Suzanne McKie, a senior lawyer who specialises in discrimination and sexual harassment cases in the UK.

“It’s the width of the agreements that concern me. They send these wholesale terms saying you won't complain about anybody, not just about the individual perpetrator. Almost every settlement agreement I get says that the claimant will waive all future claims arising out of future acts.”

Giuffre alleges that Epstein, and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell – herself recently convicted of sex trafficking – forced her to have sex with several powerful men, including Andrew. He vehemently denies the allegations.

Under the terms of the deal with Epstein, she agreed not to pursue allegations against other “potential defendants”. But the federal judge presiding over the case said that Andrew’s lawyers did not demonstrate that it applied to him.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace stripped Prince Andrew of his ​​military affiliations and royal patronages and said that the duke will not undertake any royal duties.

In the UK, employees are afforded some protections when signing settlement agreements: for them to be considered valid, they must have been given independent legal advice first. But McKie says employees are often offered sums as low as £500, which isn’t enough to properly advise someone.

What’s more, outside of workplaces, no such obligations exist. “So you could be sexually harassed by a high-profile figure at an event and if you're not a worker or an employee, then there can be a signing away of your rights without the need for independent legal advice,” said McKie.