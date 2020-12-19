The terrifying truth about those deciding the future of the NHS

I’m also told that the task force’s creation is an attempt to bring much-needed health expertise into Downing Street. Curious, then, that the other names revealed aside from Warr are Treasury civil servants, with no one from the Department of Health in a leadership role. It hasn’t published its remit nor any minutes – despite the Labour MP and Commons Health Committee member Rosie Cooper pressing the health secretary Matt Hancock to do exactly that, in response to openDemocracy’s coverage.

The only person revealed to be involved so far who has significant NHS-related experience is Adrian Masters, formerly of McKinsey, who helped his former employer draft David Cameron’s 2012 NHS reorganisation. The 2012 Act left NHS England a fragmented, over-outsourced mess, less able to respond to a pandemic, and it was later referred to by Cameron’s allies as “unintelligible gobbledegook”.

David Nicholson, the former chief executive of the NHS, has expressed alarm about the new task force: “Something very serious and significant is going on in this task force. The degree of secrecy around our greatest national asset is very worrying.”

When Cooper asked Hancock about our story, he squirmed uncomfortably and declined to explain his involvement.

Beyond the task force

Along with the NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens, Hancock is one of the few people with the power to stand up to Johnson’s team about the NHS. Any such hope fades away when we look at what they are up to.

Hancock plans to legislate in the first half of 2021, as promised in Johnson’s first Queen’s Speech, and looks set to hand most of the NHS’s cash to new “Integrated Care Organisations”. Their remit is to tightly control spending on frontline healthcare – but also to tear down lines of division between public money and private companies, between who controls the purse strings and who gets a cut, and between health and social care budgets.

Stevens, who is also a former vice-president of the US private healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group, says that these new organisations are to be overseen by a “system partnership board with NHS, local councils and other partners represented”. “Other partners” is, as I pointed out last year, a euphemism for private companies. Now running most of social care, private 'partners' also already provide a substantial percentage of health services - from ambulances to district nurses - in local areas.

New NHS England papers set out the plans to boost these 'partnerships' on 26 November. But they are terribly vague on how “fairness, value for money and quality” will be maintained, according to the Health Services Journal. David Rowland of the Centre for Health and Public Interest tells me he is hugely concerned about the lack of accountability and democratic oversight and potential for massive conflict of interest.

Even the NHS England papers admit that there are “many questions” outstanding. But the plans are full of enthusiasm for “digitally-driven” care, the use of tech and algorithms to stratify patients by risk, and sharing risk and reward across the private and public sector in as yet unclarified ways.

One concern – that has already given rise to an earlier legal challenge around the direction of travel – is that such funding models create incentives to undertreat, because ‘system partners’, both public and private, are allowed to keep a portion of funds not spent on patients. Another concern is that whenever risk and rewards are shared between the public and private sectors, it’s invariably the former that receives the risk, and the latter, the reward.

Essentially these ‘reforms’ look set to entrench outsourcing – and to water down oversight even further.

The spin is starting already, of course. Stevens’s proposals are based on the assertion that COVID-19 has been “shining a light on the most successful approaches to protecting health and treating disease… COVID has made the case for a step up in scope and ambition…”

Hancock has already told us what he considers to be the most successful approaches, saying in August that one of the “big learnings” from the pandemic was that the “best work” was in “partnership” with the private sector, and that there should be no divide between public and private sectors. Indeed, that idea was “for the birds”, he scoffed.

Parasitic private partnerships

But the journalists, auditors and frustrated health staff who have watched outsourcing disaster after outsourcing disaster unfold this year, are less sanguine about the thought of private companies embedding themselves further in the NHS.

Take private hospitals, for example. They’ve been funded by the NHS to treat patients for years, but this year would have gone bust “without a doubt” as their normal business and overseas patients dried up, Rowland tells me. They were saved by the government block-booking most of their beds during the pandemic, reportedly paying them £400 million a month. But two thirds of the private hospital capacity that the government bought was never used. The government now intends more of the same, putting £10 billion on the table for private hospitals to tackle NHS waiting lists. And the new NHS funding proposals will incentivise local NHS organisations to hand more elective operations to the private sector, on pain of financial penalties if their waiting lists don’t shrink quickly.