Tory rebellion grows over Boris Johnson’s ‘grotesque’ foreign aid cuts

Boris Johnson faces being defeated by a Conservative Party rebellion with 30 Tory MPs, including former prime minister Theresa May, having signed an amendment to reverse savage cuts to Britain’s international aid budget.

The number of rebels doubled overnight with May joining one-time ministers Stephen Crabb and Johnny Mercer in adding her name to a rebel Tory amendment aiming to restore British foreign aid spending to 0.7% of national income.

On Wednesday, 15 Conservative MPs, including the chairs of the defence and foreign affairs select committees, Tobias Ellwood and Tom Tugendhat, backed an amendment to increase foreign aid spending from the current rate of 0.5% announced by foreign secretary Dominic Raab last year.

A source told openDemocracy that the government could be set to reverse the cuts rather than risk the prospect of a Commons defeat on Monday.

“The rebels are pretty confident they have the votes,” the source said.

The scale of the cuts, revealed by openDemocracy earlier this year, has seen spending in some of the poorest countries cut by as much as 88%.

The rebel amendment was tabled by former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell and 2019 intake Tory MP and former foreign office adviser Anthony Mangnall.

The rebels – who are said to be confident they have the numbers to defeat the government – are looking to force a Commons defeat on Johnson on Monday, just days before the start of the G7 summit in Cornwall.