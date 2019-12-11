Whoever wins, help us hold them to account

Journalists are supposed to ask questions. Whatever you think about the media, that’s still rule number 1 of the job. Or so I thought.

Britain’s torrid election campaign has exposed just how swiftly a barrage of lies, misinformation and dark money can bend a broken political system out of shape.

But worse still, it’s revealed how our leaders no longer seem to agree with a fundamental, basic premise of democracy: that journalists are there to ask questions.

It’s endemic across politics. Boris Johnson refused to submit himself to Andrew Neil’s questions, and stuffed a reporter’s phone into his pocket rather than reply on how the NHS had failed a four-year-old.

The Liberal Democrats threatened openDemocracy with lawyers and fraudulent emails rather than answer questions about how they’d sold voters’ personal information.

When we dared to probe his offshore arrangements, Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice asked us (irrelevantly): “How many homes has openDemocracy built?”

It goes on. Yesterday we asked one candidate how he’d spent £100,000 of taxpayers’ money. He emailed us: “Some people might be more bothered by a voicemail just received at my office saying: ‘I am going to fuck you over like Jo Cox,’ but don’t worry how your kind of journalism feeds into that kind of attitude.”