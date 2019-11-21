"Enough is enough": using the law to fight for people with unmet social care needs

Mencap are using the law in their mission to change the world for people with learning disabilities. 18 months ago they set up the Legal Network which is proving a huge success. They have an extraordinary 98% success rate in cases against local authorities who are withholding support to people with needs. This shows not only the extent of unlawful decision making by local authorities but the importance of using the law to fight back.

In our first episode of the Unlawful State series, openJustice talks to Kari Gerstheimer, Director of Information and Advice at Mencap about unlawful decision making and how the law is an invaluable solution.