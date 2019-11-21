openJustice

"Enough is enough": using the law to fight for people with unmet social care needs

In the first podcast of our series, we talk to Mencap who are using the law to help people with learning disabilities obtain the support they need.

Charlotte Threipland
21 November 2019
Courtesy of Mencap. All rights reserved.

Mencap are using the law in their mission to change the world for people with learning disabilities. 18 months ago they set up the Legal Network which is proving a huge success. They have an extraordinary 98% success rate in cases against local authorities who are withholding support to people with needs. This shows not only the extent of unlawful decision making by local authorities but the importance of using the law to fight back.

In our first episode of the Unlawful State series, openJustice talks to Kari Gerstheimer, Director of Information and Advice at Mencap about unlawful decision making and how the law is an invaluable solution.

