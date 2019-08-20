“Diversity: The BBC may fool itself but it won’t fool the Lords”

The BBC says:

“The Campaign for Broadcasting Equality claim there is a ‘system failure’ in regard to BAME on-air portrayal and that the SVODs provide additional opportunities for BAME programmes makers ‘that are not available via Public Service Broadcasters’. This is not a picture we recognise or one supported by the data.”

The evidence for “system failure” is in 2.7 and 2.8 of the CBE evidence and the BBC appears not to find the evidence convincing. The BBC is entitled to take its own view of that evidence: but evidence it remains.

That SVOD companies like Amazon, Netflix and YouTube provide additional opportunities for BAME programme-makers that are not available via Public Service Broadcasters is a matter of incontrovertible fact. CBE provided evidence from “Twelfth Night” starring Sheila Atim, “Stud Life” (Campbell X) and “Double Cross” (Kyla Frye).

- “Twelfth Night” starring Sheila Atim

Shanty Productions said:

“When approached, BBC, Sky Arts and Channel 4 showed little interest. The film has now been released via iTunes and Amazon. Without the marketing/advertising support of a mainstream broadcaster the six months since release have produced a modest income stream, but these platforms have given us an opportunity to distribute our work and raise the profile of our production company that will hopefully in time lead to further productions and the realisation of our original aim.”

- “Stud Life” - Campbell X

Campbell X is a black transgender UK filmmaker and “a leading creator of contemporary British queer cinema.” Campbell X’s “Stud Life”, set in East London “is billed as “a sexy, young and cool gay romance revealing a unique a slice of British urban life.” “Stud Life” was crowd funded via Indiegogo. It was acquired by Netflix, Amazon, and ITunes in North America and the rest of the world. From the online distribution revenue, the film was able to repay its investors.

- “Double Cross” – Kyla Frye

Kyla Frye is a black actress with a production company, Fryeday Entertainment LTD. In 2015, with Sam Benjamin, Kyla Frye wrote, produced and acted “Double Cross” a crime caper short she was able to place on Amazon Prime. Kyla Frye says:

“Every 3 months “Double Cross” has been averaging 580 minutes worth of streaming play from the US and UK with the States responsible for almost 75% of all plays. Amazon Prime has given me the opportunity to showcase my work and asses its commercial potential. I could not have done this with a public service broadcaster. I am optimistic about being able to make a full length feature and monetise it via an SVOD in the future”.

When they all say they have enjoyed opportunities not available via Public Service Broadcasters, the BBC seemingly either does not believe them, or regards their testimony as unrepresentative, without explaining why. Why does the BBC not believe or respect the evidence that these BAME people have provided?

The BBC also ignored other evidence published by the Committee. The TV Collective written evidence to the Committee said:

“The growing popularity and diversity of content available on platforms like FaceBook and Youtube, streaming services such as Netflix, and increased opportunities across the pond, means many from BAME communities are turning their back on working in traditional TV.

“A recent example of this is the creator of Shiro’s Story, a gritty UK drama, Andrew Onwubolu. Andrew couldn’t get any of the PSB broadcasters to engage with him. His series has racked up over ten million viewers on Youtube, Andrew has recently signed a life-changing multi-million pound deal with the US musical entrepreneur JayZ’s TV/film production company Roc Nation to develop his project.”

Netflix’s written evidence to the Committee said:

“Later this year Netflix will premiere the third season of Top Boy, a gritty British drama series following two drug dealers on an East London housing estate. The original series aired two seasons on Channel 4 before ending in 2013; the new series is executive-produced by the original creative team.”

It is abundantly clear that SVODs are providing additional opportunities for BAME programmes makers that are not available via Public Service Broadcasters. That the BBC remains in denial speaks for itself.

BBC Board and data

The BBC says:

“The BBC rejects the allegation that the BBC Board do not take responsibility for monitoring and measuring progress across all aspects of diversity.”

What we actually wrote in the CBE written evidence was:

“The BBC Board has failed to take appropriate steps to implement the obligations in Article 14. It fails to collect or publish adequate data on BAME employment, on the means by which its output and services are delivered and, in particular, programme diversity data.”

The issue for CBE is the adequacy of the BBC monitoring and measurement. The letter to CBE from the Minister for Digital and the Creative Industries of 16 May 2019 indicates the adequacy of BBC diversity data is also of concern to the government. The Minister’s letter, which has been shared with the Committee, says:

“There are clear gaps in the breadth of diversity data provided to Ofcom and this needs to improve. Government expects broadcasters to voluntarily publish data on all diversity characteristics, not just the ones they are obliged to by law, to ensure that Ofcom is able to produce the most comprehensive reports possible.

“We are keen to find the best way of ensuring that Ofcom can hold broadcasters to account in this area. This is particularly true for the PSBs and especially the BBC which should be leading the way on both on and off-screen diversity in equal measure. Ofcom’s review of BBC representation and portrayal set challenges for the BBC in this area and I expect the BBC to take this seriously. Further, I will raise the issue of what changes might be needed to enable Ofcom to obtain comprehensive diversity data in my next meeting with Sharon White. If necessary, we will consider secondary legislation to ensure that Ofcom have the proper powers. Whilst this may be a challenge due to Parliamentary pressures, it is something I feel strongly about.”

The BBC says:

“The Campaign for Broadcasting Equality suggests the BBC “has failed to collect or publish adequate data on BAME employment”. This is incorrect. The BBC publishes more of its own, anonymised data than any other broadcaster, and more than we are required to.”

The BBC publishes a considerable volume of data but merging data about the production arm with BBC Worldwide is not the only example of it merging dissimilar data sets and masking embarrassing outcomes.

In the considerable volume of data published by the BBC, you would search in vain to find the percentage for BAME employment in BBC radio. The BBC Annual Report 2018-19 published on 2 July 2019 had also merged Radio and Education, thereby managing to record 11.3% BAME employment.

To find the actual percentage for BAME employment in BBC radio, you had to wait until 31 July 2019 when Ofcom published the Ofcom Monitoring report on the UK radio industry. Page 15 of this report reveals that BAME employment in BBC Radio in 2018 was only 9%.

The BBC says:

“We have met or exceeded many of our 2020 workforce targets”

On 17 July 2019, Broadcast published a report by Max Goldbart which the BBC has not challenged. The headline said “BBC Poised to Miss Targets” The report said:

“The BBC is facing an uphill battle to meet the 2020 leadership diversity targets put in place by Tony Hall.

“The broadcaster needs a net gain of some 120 BAME and 200-plus female senior staff if it is to achieve the director general’s “ambitious and stretching” targets, set in 2017.

“Its goal is for its leaders to be 15% BAME and 50% female by December 2020. At the end of March this year, the levels were 11.5% and 43.8% respectively.

“The BBC has made limited gains over the past two years in both areas, suggesting it will struggle to reach the targets based on current performance, although it has comfortably surpassed its 8% targets for LGBTQ+ and disability among senior staff.”

The BBC refuses to publish programme diversity data. Problems arising from the lack of diversity in programme makers continue as the problems with the Stacey Dooley Panorama make clear.

BBC BAME leadership

The BBC says:

“The Campaign for Broadcasting Equality claim there was an “exodus of senior BAME staff in 2016”. BAME leadership has increased year-on-year from 2016 to 11.5% in March 2019.”

A detailed analysis demonstrates:

BAME leadership increased by less than 1% in the 3 years from 2016 – 2019, from 8.81% to 9.48%, when the World Service is excluded - as Ofcom does in its reporting on BBC diversity.

The BBC has redefined “leadership”, thus precluding accurate comparison of the data from 2016 to 2019. It appears that senior leadership at the highest level has declined, while it has risen at lower levels.

Since 2016, in every year, BAME staff have left the BBC at a faster rate than their white counterparts. In 2016, 14.6% of all leavers were BAME. By 2019 this number has increased to 18.4%.

Lord Hall and Stacey Dooley

All this, and additional data in the formal CBE rebuttal, likely to be published by the Lords Committee in September, leads me to ask if Lord Hall and Stacey Dooley find themselves in the same boat.

On Twitter, some blamed Panorama for using an inexperienced celebrity reporter and the BBC press team tweeted: “It’s disappointing that criticism has focused on Stacey; every programme is a team effort, so the mistake wasn’t her responsibility.”

Current affairs professionals know that, with a strong and experienced production team, celebrities can be produced to give the appearance of expert journalists. Every programme is a team effort, from the programme editor (Rachel Jupp for Panorama) down to the entry-level runner. Team members at whatever level can step in to save a programme from disaster.

What is shocking in the case of the BBC flagship current affairs programme, Panorama is that no one on the team at any level was able to spot the error and no one questioned on what authority it was being claimed that the gesture in question was an "IS salute".

What is shocking about the BBC Supplementary evidence was that no one in Lord Hall’s team was able to spot the errors, half-truths, and misrepresentation, and warn him that the BBC evidence was flawed.

I first met Tony Hall in 1989. In 2000, he chaired the committee that appointed me to the post of Chief Executive of the Royal Television Society. I think I know him well enough to say he would never have wittingly submitted such poor supplementary evidence. But what of his team? Is it conceivable that the BBC would wittingly set out to mislead a parliamentary committee in such a shabby manner?

The way in which data has been distorted and facts denied in the BBC Supplementary evidence reflects poorly on the BBC. It demonstrates how little the BBC understands its own data or issues surrounding BAME employment.

Lords judgment

Over the past five months, the Lords Communications Committee has impressed observers with its insightful and forensic questions. In May, the Committee’s thoughtful Chair, Lord Gilbert of Panteg, explained its approach:

“Our broad remit is the digital economy in the creative industries. These increasingly, in my view, fit together in one important area of public policy making. They are both industries of the future – both potentially AI proof – they're both going to be where jobs are in future. They share an important set of issues around skills and access to people from different backgrounds, which will be increasingly important if these are big industries where future jobs are to be. It is ever more important that they're open to all, and there's a set of issues there……”