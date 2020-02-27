OPEN 2020: co-creating the new economy

How can we co-create a new economy which puts people and planet before profit?

Taking place over two days, on the 11th and 12th of June at Conway Hall in London, the OPEN 2020 conference will focus on practical solutions to co-create a collaborative, regenerative economy.

Organised by the Open Co-op, the conference will explore:

Money systems, and the potential of mutual credit in particular

The features, design patterns and ownership structures of new, democratic economy

The tools, technologies and projects that are enabling the new economy

Who is OPEN 2020 for?

OPEN 2020 is for anyone who is interested in money – and how new forms of money can be used to create a more collaborative, cooperative economy which facilitates ethical trade without exploiting the planet.

We welcome:

Managers and Members of Cooperative businesses

CEOs, CFOs and supporters of Social Enterprises and B Corps

New municipalists, council representatives, Credit Unions and mutual banks

New economy activists, theorists, academics and organisers

Community and alternative currency designers and users

LETs, Timebank and Cryptocurrency organisers and traders

Extinction Rebellion supporters, environmental campaigners and NGOs

We are particularly interested to welcome members of UK cooperatives who are interested in strengthening their commitment to cooperation with other cooperatives, by becoming ‘anchor institutions’ of the new economy.

The conference will bring together leaders in alternative monetary theory, community currency designers and practitioners, decentralised technologists, blockchain developers and cryptocurrency experts, alongside cooperative business owners and open source software developers to share insights, address a series of questions and co-create solutions for the new economy which puts people and planet before profit.

What will we be doing?

To kick off attendees will be presented with an introduction to the nature of money and the core challenges of a new economy through a series of talks and presentations from experts in the field of alternative economics.

Working in small groups, we will collaborate and share knowledge to define the most pressing questions and needs of the attendees within a facilitated open space. We will work together, reflecting on presentations, case studies and lessons learned from successful and failed alternative economy projects, to explore the available solutions and to co-create new strategies where existing ideas do not suffice.

Through a mixture of presentations, curated open space sessions, groupwork and feedback to the main group we will create a manifesto for the new economy based on the key questions, ideas, solutions and discussion points from the event.

Sessions will be split into different levels for ‘Beginners’, ‘Intermediates’ and ‘Experts’ to ensure everyone has the opportunity to gain the most from the event.

What will you get out of it?

OPEN 2020 has two aims:

1. To inform attendees about the nature of money, the transformative nature of mutual credit and the latest tools and technologies which support a decentralised, democratic economy.

2. To connect businesses and individuals with the people, tools and technologies to help them co-create, collaborate and start trading in the new, regenerative economy.

Attendees will leave OPEN 2020 with:

A detailed understanding of money, mutual credit and alternative currencies - and the benefits and opportunities they offer

The latest updates and information from a wide range of new economy projects

A deeper understanding of the tools, technologies and protocols which support a decentralised economy

Guidance and implementation strategies for starting local, federated mutual credit networks in their region or country

Access to a growing range of educational materials and background research on alternative economics - including the co-created manifesto from the event

Valuable new contacts, connections and trading partners

An interest free line of credit – for qualifying UK businesses

OPEN 2020 will have an emphasis on developing new connections and building trusted relationships to encourage future collaboration and trading relationships in the new economy.

How can I get a ticket?

Tickets can be purchased here. Early bird discounts are available for a limited time only.

What do you want to hear?

If you are interested in presenting ideas or have suggestions for what should be discussed, please propose a session.

We look forward to welcoming you to Conway Hall on the 11th and 12th of June to help co-create the new economy.