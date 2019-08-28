Wanted: writers from the global south

openDemocracy’s new economics section, ourEconomy, is looking to expand its roster of regular contributors with new and established voices from the global south. We are particularly interested to hear from journalists, writers and researchers who are based in the following regions:

Latin America

Sub-Saharan Africa

China and South East Asia

South Asia

Writers should share the values and goals of the ourEconomy section – namely a commitment to building a fairer and more sustainable economic system – and be interested in contributing one of the following for ourEconomy on a regular basis (up to one submission a month):

Analysis, insight and commentary about economic affairs in a specific country or region – and comment on the types of policies that are needed to create a fairer and more sustainable economy.

Journalistic reporting of the social and environmental costs of neoliberal globalisation, using human stories to highlight the injustices at the heart of the global economic system.

Written or multimedia content highlighting examples of local innovative initiatives that are putting new economic ideas into practice, and building a fairer and more sustainable economy from the ground up.

Contributors will be remunerated at a competitive rate on a per article basis. Interested parties should send a cover letter, along with examples of published writing and three pitches that they would like to write for ourEconomy, to laurie.macfarlane@opendemocracy.net

The deadline is 30 September 2019.