Shine A Light

Shine A Light podcasts

Our investigative journalism and storytelling in podcast form

Rebecca Omonira-Oyekanmi

19 October 2019

Shine editor Rebecca Omonira-Oyekanmi interviewing Roopa Tanna about her legal work with young refugees in Calais | Photo by Juliet Kilpin, director of Peaceful Borders

In this series we worked with the Migrant's Law Project to tell the story of young refugees trapped in informal camps in Calais. Over several episodes we reveal how lawyers, activists, doctors and others worked to open legal routes to reunite the children with their families in the UK.
