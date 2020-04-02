How to strengthen your inner shield against Covid-19

To combat the Covid-19 outbreak, the media has focused almost exclusively on the ‘outer shield’- that is, minimizing spread. This includes physical distancing, washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, wearing disposable masks and gloves, and sanitizing table tops and door knobs. Don’t forget to wipe down the groceries. This first line of defense is vital.

But there’s a second, equally important and often overlooked line of defense: the ‘inner shield’ - that is, your immune system.

The immune system is the microscopic army that stands guard just under the surface of your mouth, nose, lungs, skin and gut. In addition, there’s an intricate network of stations throughout the body where more troops are keeping the peace, and awaiting orders to mobilize against an invasion.

A strong inner shield translates to resilience- the capacity to bounce back, to restore balance and wellbeing whether you’re faced with an acute infection or not. You can always strengthen this shield, no matter your current health status. And when you do, you can treat an infection more effectively- if you already have one - and potentially prevent or reduce the chances of future infections.

This is primarily done by giving your immune system what it needs to function optimally, as well as regulating the stress response.

This free downloadable booklet offers some strategies for strengthening the inner shield. They may seem simple, but simple doesn’t always mean it’s easy. You will need to pause, take notice of your environment, and perhaps most challenging of all, care for yourself.

Also included are a list of supplements. Taken together, these strategies can help restore a sense of agency. You can co-participate in your life, thereby reducing one of the greatest insults to any infection: fear.

When you employ both inner and outer shields, you’re helping everyone - yourself, your family, community, nation and - in this period of a pandemic –-the world. You’re freeing up scarce health care resources for those in need, and maintaining good health to serve those around you. Everybody wins. So take note, take heart and please share widely.

In times like these, we need a brave new medicine.

Download a gift copy of the booklet here.

This article was first published on cynthialimd.com and reposted on Daily Good.