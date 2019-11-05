Why I changed my mind about abolishing university fees

Sonia Sodha is chief leader writer at the Observer and deputy opinion editor at the Guardian. At university she was a vocal campaigner for free higher education, but has since changed her position.

Host Alison Goldsworthy talks to Sodha about her volte-face on higher education and the role of the media in making it hard for politicians to radically alter their views.

Further reading

Let’s treat online abuse as a public health hazard

In our #MeToo age, we must hold on to the hope of redemption

The impeachment inquiry won't make Trump any less trustworthy to his supporters

You can also listen to Changed My Mind on:

or wherever you normally get your podcasts.

Alternatively you can subscribe directly to the RSS feed.