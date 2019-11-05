Home

Why I changed my mind about abolishing university fees

5 November 2019
Sonia Sodha is chief leader writer at the Observer and deputy opinion editor at the Guardian. At university she was a vocal campaigner for free higher education, but has since changed her position. 

Host Alison Goldsworthy talks to Sodha about her volte-face on higher education and the role of the media in making it hard for politicians to radically alter their views.

