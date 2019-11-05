Why I changed my mind about abolishing university fees

Sonia Sodha is chief leader writer at the Observer and deputy opinion editor at the Guardian. At university she was a vocal campaigner for free higher education, but has since changed her position.
Host Alison Goldsworthy talks to Sodha about her volte-face on higher education and the role of the media in making it hard for politicians to radically alter their views.
Further reading
Let’s treat online abuse as a public health hazard
In our #MeToo age, we must hold on to the hope of redemption
The impeachment inquiry won't make Trump any less trustworthy to his supporters
You can also listen to Changed My Mind on:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RadioPublic
Stitcher
TuneIn
or wherever you normally get your podcasts.
Alternatively you can subscribe directly to the RSS feed.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.