Why I changed my mind about positive discrimination

Social psychologist Joe Marks explains why his view of positive discrimination has shifted over time on the latest episode of the Changed My Mind podcast.

Marks is the co-author of Messengers, a new book that examines how the messenger is often as important as the message. He talks to host Alison Goldsworthy about why documentary maker Louis Theroux is so effective at getting his point across and how political biases shape our perspectives in unexpected ways.

Further reading

Who are the most effective messengers

Learning others political views reduces our ability to assess their expertise.

You can also listen to Changed My Mind on:

or wherever you normally get your podcasts.

Alternatively you can subscribe directly to the RSS feed.