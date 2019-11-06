Home

Why I changed my mind about positive discrimination

On the latest episode of the Changed My Mind podcast, a social psychologist talks about how his research challenged his assumptions.

6 November 2019
Social psychologist Joe Marks explains why his view of positive discrimination has shifted over time on the latest episode of the Changed My Mind podcast.

Marks is the co-author of Messengers, a new book that examines how the messenger is often as important as the message. He talks to host Alison Goldsworthy about why documentary maker Louis Theroux is so effective at getting his point across and how political biases shape our perspectives in unexpected ways.

