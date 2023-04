One year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, surveys demonstrate that over two-thirds of Russians still support the war. Why do people believe that the ‘special military operation’ was necessary? How is it possible that they don’t change their minds even when they know about the Russian army’s devastating war crimes in Ukraine and losses and chaos the army is suffering?

Our expert speakers will unpack these questions – and answer yours – at this event.

Oleg Zhuravlev Researcher with Public Sociology Laboratory (Russia). He received his PhD in social sciences from the European University Institute (Florence, Italy)

Elena Koneva Researcher at ExtremeScan, a Russian opinion-polling company

Jade McGlynn Research fellow at the department of war studies, King’s College London. She is the author of a new book, ‘Russia’s War’ (2023), and ‘Memory Makers: the Politics of the Past in Putin’s Russia’

Chair: Polina Aronson Debate editor at oDR, openDemocracy's post-Soviet space platform