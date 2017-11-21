Job: Managing Editor

Seeking an experienced and creative Managing Editor to lead our global team and play a key role in growing our organisation.

openDemocracy is looking for an experienced and creative Managing Editor to manage and support our global team of editors and contributors, and to play a key role in growing our organisation at a pivotal moment.

Hours: 28-35 hours a week, five days a week.

28-35 hours a week, five days a week. Pay: Competitive for non-profit sector, matched to hours and experience

Competitive for non-profit sector, matched to hours and experience Contract: Permanent

Permanent Location: London office, with the option of some remote working

London office, with the option of some remote working Application deadline: 12th December 2017

About openDemocracy

openDemocracy (established in 2001) is a global, non-profit media platform that seeks to challenge power and inspire change through tenacious reporting, thoughtful analysis and democratic debate. We run deep investigations; we partner with NGOs, think tanks, activists and academics across the world; and we have an open submissions policy committed to diversity of voice and perspective. We publish in Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English, with an ambition to bring on more languages. We also partner on major global conferences, and occasionally run specialist on-the-ground events ourselves, bringing together innovative activists and thinkers from across the globe to try and solve some of the world’s most entrenched problems.

The role

Working closely with the Editor in Chief, Head of Operations and openDemocracy’s lead editors, you will be responsible for ensuring that all of our many projects and partnerships deliver on time, on budget and that they achieve our broader goals and ambitions. You will provide editorial guidance and leadership, including ad-hoc input on editing, commissioning and social media output. You will also take a lead role in assessing and improving our systems and workflows in order to make our operation more effective – from our budgeting, forward planning and open submissions systems, to assessing our impact and using analytics to shape our decision-making.

Most importantly, you will inspire and encourage creative thinking and action amongst the team, nurture talent and seize opportunities to invigorate and grow openDemocracy.

This is a key role within our senior management team in a small, dynamic and growing organization with big ambitions. During the first year of the role we will be transferring to a new tech platform, running at least 14 projects and partnerships, and engaging in an ambitious fundraising campaign to grow our organization.

It will be a challenging and exciting time to be here, and we are looking for someone who will share our excitement, and will approach all of this with wisdom, spirit and enthusiasm.

Key responsibilities:

- Responsibility for the successful delivery all of openDemocracy main site’s key editorial projects and partnerships, including budget and project management, resource allocation, liaison with partners and reporting to funders

- Assessing and improving our existing systems in order to bring about greater efficiencies in planning, budgeting, editing workflow, publishing and social media output

- Co-ordination of a pool of editors, freelancers and contractors in order to deliver on those projects

- Close liaison with openDemocracy’s lead editors, supporting them in growing their editorial and entrepreneurial ambitions

- Line-management of a small editorial team, with a particular focus on developing junior team members’ skills and experience

Person specification

Essential:

- Extremely well organised, with a strong track record of overseeing delivery of multiple editorial projects

- Experience of closely managing teams and of one-on-one line management

- Experience of managing editorial budgets and reporting to different funders and/or stakeholders according to grant or contract requirements

- Experience in digital publishing, social media and in working with different content formats

- A working and up-to-date knowledge of media law

- A strong contacts book of editors, journalists, civil society and policymakers

- Core editorial experience: ideally you will have had commissioned, copy edited, and worked as a reporter (multimedia or written). Not all of these are essential, but they are examples of what would make a strong fit

- A can-do attitude: approaching work with imagination, seeking to inspire others and to have fun while doing so.

Desirable:

- Fluency in language(s) in addition to English

- Experience in video and/or audio editing

To apply, please click here to submit your CV and a cover letter which details how you meet the criteria in the person specification. Please also state your hours of availability (within the range stated) and salary expection. The deadline for applications is 5pm on 12 December 2017.

We particularly encourage those from groups who tend to be under-represented in the media to apply. We are also open to family-friendly working hours, and/or to accommodate other caring responsibilities.