Defending human rights in a digital age III: Activism behind the screen

What have human rights got to do with the technical running of the internet?

These videos were taken at an event at Goldsmiths, London, where panelists discussed "how human rights activism can impact on the technical standards that govern internet design and its day-to-day running."

Part one

Part two

Interviews with panellists

Films by Alessio Dell'Anna, freelance journalist.

Mark Carvell on activism in the digital age

Niels ten Oever on digital human rights

Niels ten Oever on digital power concentration

Participants included:

Hanane Boujemi, Senior Manager, Internet Governance Programme MENA Region. Hivos.

Mark Carvell, Head of Global Internet Governance Policy Internet & International Directorate, UK Government Department for Culture, Media, and Sport.

Maria Farrell, Internet governance and policy consultant and writer.

Niels ten Oever, Head of Digital, Article 19.

Jean-Jacques Sahel, Vice-President, Europe (Global Stakeholder Engagement).

Tatiana Tropina, Senior Researcher, Max Planck Institute for Foreign and International Criminal Law (Germany).

Discussant: Sean Cubitt, Professor of Film and Television/joint HoD Media & Communications Department, Goldsmiths.

Panel Convener and Moderator: Marianne Franklin, Professor of Global Media and Politics, Goldsmiths.