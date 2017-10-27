Fifty rooms

About the authors

Marcia Chandra is a visual storyteller with a background in ethnography and development. Much of her work focuses around migration, identity and urban change. She works freelance with community groups, NGOs and research organizations producing stories, interactive projects and workshops. Visit her website here .

Natasha is a performance and visual artist with over forty solo and collaborative projects in a range of media including live performance, installation, film and publication. Born in Croatia, lived in Serbia, Greece and Syria and now based in London, she has presented work extensively in venues, galleries and festivals in the UK and internationally on five continents, in Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Serbia, USA, Australia, India, Canada and South Africa.