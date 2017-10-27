Print Friendly and PDF
Fifty rooms

Marcia Chandra and Natasha Davis 20 November 2017

As the body moves and migrates, it holds memories, it breaks and repairs, ages and becomes ‘infected’ – with new thoughts, utopian dreams. It arrives in a space already claimed by others.

This video is published as part of an editorial partnership between openDemocracy, The Open University and Counterpoints Arts to reanimate the Tate Exchange project in which academics and artists together ask who – during a time when the lines marking out citizens, borders and nations are being redrawn, or drawn more starkly – 'we' are, and who gets to decide.

About the authors

Marcia Chandra is a visual storyteller with a background in ethnography and development. Much of her work focuses around migration, identity and urban change. She works freelance with community groups, NGOs and research organizations producing stories, interactive projects and workshops. Visit her website here.

Natasha is a performance and visual artist with over forty solo and collaborative projects in a range of media including live performance, installation, film and publication. Born in Croatia, lived in Serbia, Greece and Syria and now based in London, she has presented work extensively in venues, galleries and festivals in the UK and internationally on five continents, in Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Serbia, USA, Australia, India, Canada and South Africa.

