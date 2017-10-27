As the body moves and migrates, it holds memories, it breaks and repairs, ages and becomes ‘infected’ – with new thoughts, utopian dreams. It arrives in a space already claimed by others.
Fifty rooms
This video is published as part of an editorial partnership between openDemocracy, The Open University and Counterpoints Arts to reanimate the Tate Exchange project in which academics and artists together ask who – during a time when the lines marking out citizens, borders and nations are being redrawn, or drawn more starkly – 'we' are, and who gets to decide.
