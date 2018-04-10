How citizens’ wealth funds could transform our economy

The aim of openDemocracy’s ‘New Thinking for the British Economy’ project is to present a debate on how to build a more just, sustainable, and resilient economy. In the project so far we’ve debated policy areas ranging from trade policy and universal basic income, to childcare policy and housing .

But across Britain, hundreds of people are working tirelessly to build a new economy on a daily basis, putting new economic ideas into practice from the ground up. In a new video series, we will be showcasing some of the most exciting initiatives that are already working to replace different aspects of our failing systems with fairer and more resilient alternatives — from housing and finance to food and energy.

This week, Stewart Lansley, Steve Schifferes and Duncan McCann from City University discuss how citizens’ wealth funds — collectively owned investment vehicles with social aims — could tackle key issues such as poverty, housing, the NHS and social care.

Watch the full video below:

Stewart, Steve and Duncan will be launching their new report on citizens’ wealth funds at an event in central London on 10 May 2018. Tickets and further information are available here.