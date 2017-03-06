openDemocracyUK presents a debate about how to build a just, sustainable, and resilient economy. Find out more about the project & submit your ideas.

6th March 2017
Podcast: “property is theft, property is liberty”: rethinking land and housing economics

Housing sucks up more of our income and more of our savings than anything else. It represents around 60% of Britain’s assets. From soaring homelessness to widening wealth inequality, the relationship between the British people and our homes is deeply troubled: you can’t understand the crisis in the UK economy without understanding what’s happened to housing and land.

Toby Lloyd from Shelter, and Josh Ryan-Collins and Laurie Macfarlane from the New Economics Foundation have a new book out helping us get to grips with what’s gone wrong and how to fix it. I had a chat with Laurie in the NEF offices to find out more – enjoy.

