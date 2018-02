الانتخابات وحركة ٢٠١١ في مصر: التفكير مع آلان باديو عن الوضع الحالي

About the authors

Dina El-Sharnouby is a DRS honors Post-doctoral fellow at the Center for Middle Eastern and North African Studies at the Free University (FU) in Berlin. She obtained her PhD from the department of Political Science at FU. Before her PhD, she obtained her bachelors and masters in Anthropology and Sociology from the American University in Cairo. She has published in form of journal articles and occasionally writes opinion pieces in English for openDemocracy and in German for Die Zeit. Her research interests are on youth, revolutions, the Middle East and Egypt in specific, political participation, and processes of democratization.