Call for applications: Tunisia Facilitator, Middle East Forum

openDemocracy is looking to hire a facilitator for the Middle East Forum in Tunisia.

The Middle East Forum is a project that encourages emerging young voices to express themselves, exchange views and be heard. The project provides participants with a series of workshops to develop writing skills, media presence, and digital security as well as a free discussion space where they have the capacity to debate constructively. Participants in the forum host speakers, acquire skills, share knowledge, and give feedback to one another.

We are currently looking for a facilitator to coordinate a group of 7 participants from Tunisia. openDemocracy has a standard of expectation from our participants as well as from each individual facilitator.

This is a freelance role, 35 days of work spread over 11 months with a salary of $109 per day.

In general, facilitators will be expected to:

- Ensure a safe space for all the participants to express themselves freely;

- Host debates but allow for the creative process to take its due course;

- Cultivate a good working relationship with the participants, and serve as their mentor;

- Maintain a good line of communication with the participants, and be available for any questions;

- Be responsible for training the participants, providing them with the tools necessary to complete the program successfully, and the ability to organise other professional trainers where needed;

- Outline learning objectives for the group;

- Oversee and support the participants’ work, and assist where necessary;

- Provide constructive feedback and suggestions to enhance the participant’s learning experience.

Requirements

We are looking for people who are passionate about journalism and its potential to change the world, and have:

- Expertise in the specific region of the program;

- Experience in debate moderation;

- Prior experience of digital publishing and social media;

- A background in journalism and journalistic writing;

- Fluency in both Arabic and English - able to write and edit;

- Knowledge of online security, computer systems and office-related software;

- Possess strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Specific responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

- Finding, screening and selecting seven candidates for the program;

- Meeting the commitment of 15 sessions;

- Actively developing an online space for debate;

- Developing a working relationship with the participants, such that you can adequately serve as their mentor;

- Actively moderating debate;

- Managing communication with participants;

- Ensuring that notes for each session are being taken. Share notes with all participants;

- Editing articles written by the participants in both Arabic and English;

- Liaising with the project coordinator and editor;

- Writing progress reports;

Who can apply?

You can apply for the position if you fall under any of the following:

- Previous experience as a journalist or editor

- Currently completing or recently completed post-graduate studies in related field

- Possess expertise in the specific region of the program

How to apply?

Send in a sample piece of 1000 words in Arabic or English of why you believe you are suitable for this role and your resume

Please send your application documents to arabawakeningteam@opendemocracy.net by the 28th August 2017.

دعوة إلى تقديم الطلبات لمنصب ميسّر لمنتدى الشرق الأوسط في مصر

يبحث موقع openDemocracy عن ميسّر لمنتدى الشرق الأوسط في تونس.

منتدى الشرق الأوسط هو مشروع يشجّع الأجيال الصاعدة الشابّة على التعبير عن نفسها وتبادل الآراء وإيصال صوتها. يقدّم المشروع للمشاركين سلسلة من ورش العمل لتطوير مهاراتهم في الكتابة والحضور الإعلامي والأمن الرقمي كما يوفّر المشروع فضاء للمناقشات ويمنح المشاركين فرصة التحاور بطريقة بنّاءة. يستضيف المشاركون في المنتدى متحدثين ويكتسبون مهارات ويتشاركون المعلومات ويعبّرون عن رأيهم بعمل زملائهم.

نسعى إلى توظيف ميسّر لتنسيق عمل مجموعة من 7 مشاركين من تونس.

ثمة معايير يتوقع موقع openDemocracy من المشاركين ومن كلّ ميسّر احترامها.

هذا منصب حرّ (freelance) يتضمّن 35 يوماً من العمل ممتدّ على فترة 11 شهراً.

بشكل عام، تضمّ مهام الميسّر التالي:

- تأمين منبر آمن لجميع المشاركين للتعبير عن آرائهم بِحرية؛

- استضافة مناظرات والسماح للعملية الخلّاقة أن تأخذ مجراها المناسب؛

- بناء علاقة عمل جيدة مع المشاركين وتأدية دور المرشد؛

- الحرص على تأمين التواصل السليم مع المشاركين والتوفر للإجابة عن جميع أسئلتهم؛

- تحمّل مسؤولية تدريب المشاركين ومدّهم بالأدوات اللازمة لإتمام البرنامج بنجاح وبالقدرة على تأمين مدرّبين محترفين آخرين، إذا دعت الحاجة؛

- وضع أهداف التعلّم للمجموعة؛

- الإشراف على عمل المشاركين ودعمهم ومساعدتهم لدى الحاجة؛

- تقديم تعليقات واقتراحات بنّاءة لتحسين التجربة التعلّمية للمشاركين.

متطلّبات الوظيفة:

نبحث عن أشخاص شغوفين في مجال الصحافة ويؤمنون بقدرتها على تغيير العالم. يجب أن يتحلّوا بالمهارات التالية:

- إطّلاع واسع على شؤون المنطقة المحدّدة للبرنامج؛

- خبرة في إدارة المناقشات؛

- خبرة سابقة في النشر الرقمي والتواصل الاجتماعي؛

- تخصّص في الصحافة والكتابة الصحافية؛

- طلاقة في اللغتين العربية والإنكليزية والقدرة على الكتابة والتنقيح في اللغتين؛

- معرفة في أمن الإنترنت وأنظمة الكمبيوتر والبرمجيات المكتبية؛

- امتلاك مهارات متقدمة في التواصل والتعامل مع الآخرين.

تضمّ مسؤوليات الميسّر التالي، على سبيل المثال لا الحصر:

- إيجاد 7 مرشحين للبرنامج وفحص مهاراتهم والاختيار من بينهم؛

- القدرة على الالتزام بحضور 15 جلسة؛

- تطوير فعلي لفضاء إلكتروني للمناظرات؛

- تطوير علاقات عمل مع المشاركين للنجاح في دور المرشد؛

- إدارة المناظرات بشكل نشط؛

- القدرة على التواصل مع المشاركين؛

- الحرص على تدوين الملاحظات في كلّ جلسة وتشاركها مع جميع المشاركين؛

- تنقيح المقالات التي يكتبها المشاركون باللغتين العربية والإنكليزية؛

- التنسيق مع مدير المشروع والمحرّر؛

- صياغة تقارير عن سير العمل وتقدّمه.

مَن المرشّحون لهذه الوظيفة؟

يمكنك التقدّم بطلب للحصول على الوظيفة إذا:

- لديك خبرة سابقة كمحرّر أو صحافي؛

- أتممت دراسات عليا في مجال مرتبط أو إذا كنت في طور إتمام هذه الدراسات؛

- لديك إطّلاع واسع على المنطقة المحددة للبرنامج.

كيف يمكن التقدّم للوظيفة؟

أرسِل نصّاً من 1000 كلمة باللغة الإنكليزية أو العربية تفسّر فيه الأسباب التي تجعلك مناسباً لهذا المنصب، بالإضافة إلى سيرتك الذاتية.

الرجاء إرسال جميع الطلبات والمستندات المرتبطة بها إلى موقع arabawakeningteam@opendemocracy.net والموعد النهائي للتقديم هو ٢٨ أغسطس ٢٠١٧.