Call for participants: Middle East Forum

openDemocracy is looking for participants for the Middle East Forum.

أُطلق منتدى الشرق الأوسط في تشرين الأول/أكتوبر ٢٠١٥ لتأمين التدريب والفرص بالإضافة إلى منبر للكتّاب الصاعدين في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا بغية تشجيع الحوار والنقاش حول مسائل مهمة متعلّقة بالتطوّر الديمقراطي.

يمنح برنامج المبتدئين المشاركين سلسلة من ورش العمل لتطوير مهاراتهم في الكتابة والحضور الإعلامي والأمن الرقمي ويؤمّن مساحة للنقاش الحرّ حيث يمكنهم التحاور بطريقة بنّاءة. يستضيف المشاركون في منتدى الشرق الأوسط المتحدّثين ويكتسبون المهارات ويتشاركون المعرفة ويدلون بآرائهم في عمل زملائهم.

نبحث عن ٧ مشاركين من شمال إفريقيا وغرب آسيا يتكلّمون اللغة العربية للانضمام إلى المشروع. إذا كنت مهتمّاً بالمشاركة وبتطوير مهاراتك الصحفية، يُرجى منك قراءة المعلومات التالية وإرسال طلبك.

المشاركون:

يحظى كلّ مشارك بفرصة تحقيق الأهداف التالية:

- اكتساب خبرة مرتبطة بالسيرة المهنية للمشارك

- تعلّم مهارات عملية وتوسيع المعرفة المستندة إلى التجارب في الكتابة الصحفية والنقاش ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي

- الاستفادة من تدريب يعزّز الأمن الرقمي والتعاطي مع قضايا حقوق الإنسان

- توسيع المعرفة والتجربة في كيفية ترسيخ الحضور الصحفي على الإنترنت

يُتوقّع من كلّ مشارك أن:

- يلتزم بالسياسات والإجراءات والقواعد التي يرتكز عليها السلوك المهني

- يحافظ على علاقة عمل موثوقة ودقيقة ويلتزم بالجلسات المقرّرة وبعدد المقالات المتّفق عليه

- يتواصل بانتظام مع الميسّر، وتحديداً في مواقف قد يحتاج فيها المشارك إلى تعديل شروط علاقة العمل (مثلاً، تغيير موعد جلسة أو اجتماع)

- يحترم الآراء المعبّر عنها ضمن المجموعة ويراعي خصوصيتها

- يأخذ المبادرة للتطوّع لمهامّ أو مشاريع تثير اهتمامه.

الشروط:

بالإضافة إلى التوقعات العامة، يُفترض بالمشارك أن يفي بالشروط التالية لتقديم طلب على البرنامج:

- الالتزام بـ١٢ جلسة على الأقلّ

- تطوير علاقة عمل مع الميسّر كي يستطيع الميسّر/الميسّرة لعب دور المرشد

- المشاركة الفعلية بالنقاش والتركيز على المواضيع وعلى مآل النقاشات

- تدوين الملاحظات بشكل فاعل خلال كلّ جلسة لتشاركها مع أعضاء المجموعة

- المشاركة فعلياً في تطوير مساحة للنقاش على الإنترنت

- كتابة 4 مقالات على الأقلّ

- فهم كيفية تحسين عملك والسعي إلى ذلك

- تقييم ومراقبة نجاحك من خلال انتشار مقالاتك

- لدى إتمام البرنامج، التفكير في تجربتك خلال هذه الفترة والكتابة عنها

مَن يستطيع تقديم طلب؟

يمكنك تقديم طلب للمشاركة إذا كنت:

- بين ٢١ - ٣٠ عاماً

- صحفياً أو مدوّناً طموحاً

- ملمّاً بأوضاع المنطقة التي يجري فيها البرنامج

- تتقن اللغة العربية (إجادة اللغة الإنكليزية ميزة إضافية)

لتقديم الطلب، يُرجى إرسال:

- رسالة دوافع

- سيرة ذاتية

- مقال من ١٠٠٠ - ١٥٠٠ كلمة في العربية أو الإنكليزية عن موضوع يهمّك، سواء كان ذلك حديثاً حُفر في ذاكرتك أو أمراً لاحظته في محيطك أو حدثاً ثقافياً أو مبادرة شيّقة أو رأيك بالسياسة في المنطقة أو سبب رغبتك في المشاركة في هذا البرنامج.

الرجاء إرسال جميع الطلبات والمستندات المرتبطة بها إلى موقع nawa@opendemocracy.netوالموعد النهائي للتقديم هو 20 أبريل.

The Middle East Forum (MEF) was launched in October 2015 to provide the training and opportunities, as well as a platform, for emerging writers in the MENA region to stimulate dialogue and debate on critical issues related to democratic development.

This beginners programme provides participants with a series of workshops to develop writing skills, media presence, and digital security as well as a free discussion space where they have the capacity to debate constructively. Participants in the Middle East Forum host speakers, acquire skills, share knowledge, and give feedback to one another.

We are currently looking for 7 participants who speak Arabic from North Africa and West Asia to join the project. If you are interested in participating in this project and developing your journalistic skills read the information below and send in your application.

Participants

We expect that each participant will have the opportunity to achieve the following benefits:

- Career-related experience

- Practical and increased practice-based knowledge of journalistic writing, debate, social media

- Training which enhances digital security and the handling of human rights issues

- Increased knowledge and experience on how to create an online journalistic presence

Participants will be expected to - Adhere to policies, procedures, and rules governing professional behavior;

- maintain a punctual and reliable working relationship, abiding by the scheduled sessions and number of articles agreed to;

- communicate regularly with the facilitator, particularly in situations where the participant may need to adjust the terms of the working relationship (e.g., to reschedule a meeting/session);

- respect the opinions expressed and confidentiality of the group;

- take the initiative to volunteer for tasks or projects that the participant finds interesting. Requirements

In addition to these general expectations, the participant will also be required to meet the following requirements during the program:

- Meet a minimum commitment of 12 sessions;

- develop a working relationship with the facilitator, such that he or she can adequately serve as a mentor;

- actively engage in debate, with a focus on the topics and how the discussions unfold;

- actively take notes during each session, to be shared amongst the group;

- actively engage and participate in developing an online space for debate;

- produce a minimum of 4 articles;

- understand how to and actively promote your work;

- evaluate and monitor your own success in terms of reach;

- upon completion of the program, reflect upon and write about your experience during the program. Who can apply?

You can apply for the position if you fall under any of the following:

- Between the age of 21 - 30;

- are an aspiring journalist or blogger;

- possess knowledge in the specific region of the program;

- have an excellent command of Arabic (command of English is a plus).

How to apply?

- A letter of motivation,

- your resume,

- a sample piece of 1000-1500 words in Arabic or English of something that interests you - a conversation that took place that struck a chord, an observation from your surroundings, a cultural event, an interesting initiative, your point of view on the politics of the region or why you would like to take part in this program.

Deadline for application: 20 April 2018.