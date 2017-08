Пограничное состояние

Our columnists

What’s the meaning of journalism in Ukraine today?

By ALEKSEY MATSUKA

Ukraine’s journalists are often told we need to react in kind to information warfare. But let’s not forget what we can do to de-intensify this conflict.





In Uzbekistan, the World Bank is masking labour abuses

By JESSICA EVANS

Uzbekistan has often used forced labour to bring in the cotton harvest. A new report shows that the World Bank’s continuing investment may only prolong the practice.

Chechnya: dead Europeans are only sometimes news

Twenty-seven Europeans were executed in a single night earlier this year. The lack of international reaction to this reveals not only what’s wrong with humanity, but even more acutely — the media.