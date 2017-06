Europa z second handu: Ukraińcy w Polsce

Our columnists

On shaky ground: Russia’s FSB vs migrant radicalisation

By MARK GALEOTTI

Scrambling to address a growing threat of Islamist terrorism from Central Asia, Russia’s security apparatus is forced to depend on questionable intelligence.

Putting Russia’s homophobic violence on the map

By ALEXANDER KONDAKOV

From what little data we have, it’s clear that homophobic violence in Russia is on the rise. Russia’s LGBT people are victims of ignorance and intolerance — yet the state won’t lift a finger.

Changing the rules of the game in Moldova

By MIHAI POPȘOI

In Moldova, changes to the electoral system are afoot – but the motivations seem far from democratic.