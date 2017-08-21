Civil Society Futures editor

Civil Society Futures is the independent inquiry into how English civil society can flourish in a fast changing world. We're looking for someone to take on the role of facilitating our online debate.

Civil Society Futures is the independent inquiry into how English civil society can flourish in a fast changing world. We are talking with people across the country about how their community groups, charities, social movements, trade unions, social enterprises and all forms of collective action beyond the market and state can thrive through the next decade and beyond.

Our approach is participative and based on dialogue. We are looking for someone to facilitate the online element of that conversation.

This is a 2 day a week contract for a freelance, self-employed editor from October 2017 - December 2018 at a day rate of up to £137.50. The role requires working closely with people in the openDemocracy and Forum for the Future offices in London. Ability to work from these on a regular basis would be an advantage but we would be willing to consider applications from outside London.

The role includes:

- commissioning, editing and publishing essays, articles, podcasts, and films about different elements of the future of civil society on our online hub civilsocietyfutures.org

- building online engagement with the inquiry through Twitter, Facebook, and other social media.

- ensuring the voices of marginalised and oppressed groups are central to the inquiry.

- stimulating broader discussion and conversation both online and off about the future of civil society in England.

- promoting key elements of the inquiry, such as our events and our call for contributions, across social media and to specific groups.

- planning and organisation of coverage, including mapping out publishing as it relates to events, such as those held by partners, proactively identifying interesting opportunities to run social media campaigns (eg around significant political events or inquiry moments).

- keeping partners briefed on plans and progress: actively communicating and engaging with the broader team about the work being done across the inquiry, and developing ideas for how to communicate it.

- managing and supporting the project co-ordinator in their comms work.

- working with the openDemocracyUK editor and the project co-ordinator and manager in expanding the conversation beyond our own hub and into other media.

- being aware of, utilising and promoting the project’s design principles in every aspect of your work.

Person spec:

The right person will meet most of the following criteria:

- ability to take a strategic overview of the inquiry’s commissioning and communications needs.

- ability to edit writing to make it flow elegantly and ensure that ideas are as clearly presented as possible.

- ability to build a presence on social media, with experience of working on Facebook and Twitter in a professional capacity.

- an interest in the future of civil society in England and how it needs to adapt in order to secure change in a fast changing world.

- experience of being structurally oppressed, and struggling against it with others (such as through racism or sexism)

- ability to work collaboratively with a range of people from different organisations and multiple disciplines with different working styles and different opinions.

- ability to support people to communicate their ideas even when you're not sure you agree with their ideas.

- ability to be adaptable, flexible and experimental - able to work iteratively and respond to what's emerging in the civil society space

- ability to curate and make sense of what's happening on other platforms and in other spaces to inform a responsive commissioning approach.

- enthusiastic about the Inquiry, proactive, and able to generate and deliver ideas.

You can read an outline of the project here and check out the online hub here.

All applicants will receive fair and equal treatment irrespective of age, gender, sexuality, marital or parental status, disability, race, nationality, ethnic origin or religious belief. As members of ethnic minority groups are currently under-represented we would encourage applications from members of these groups. Flexible working arrangements will also be considered. Appointment will be based on merit alone.

To apply, please click here to submit your CV and a cover letter (of no more than two pages) which details how you meet the criteria in the person specification plus 500 words on what you consider to be the biggest opportunities for civil society in England. The deadline for applications is 5pm on Wednesday 13th September 2017.