Branding and Identity partner wanted for the Inquiry into the Future of Civil Society Project

The Inquiry into the Future of Civil Society is looking for a partner to develop and deliver the branding and identity for this landmark two year project that aims to provide a clear vision for the role of civil society in England over the next ten years.

We want a partner who will work with us in a collaborative way, taking a co-development approach in order to ensure that the branding and identity reflect the ambition and scope of the project. Forum for the Future as lead partners will oversee the development of the branding and identity with the involvement of openDemocracy who will be developing the online hub for the project.



In the attached brief you will find the skeleton 8 week process we have envisioned and the deliverables that are required - we are open to your suggestions and recommendations in terms of the most efficient way of ensuring an open, iterative process between the stakeholders involved.

We require potential candidates to supply the following:



- Express of interest concept note (max. two A4 pages, which can include diagrams or supporting images) of how they would approach the brief and respond to the question:



- What inspires you about this brief and the inquiry into the future of civil society?



- Samples of work (max. 10 A3 pages, or link to personal website);



- Proposed budget breakdown against sections 3 and 4.



The deadline for applications is the 31st Jan EOP, and they can email a wetransfer / dropbox link to: c.angheloiu@forumforthefuture.org