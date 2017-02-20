Call for applications: Middle East Forum Program Expansion Consultant

openDemocracy is looking for a Program Expansion Consultant to advise and support the expansion of the Middle East Forum project.

This is a freelance position for initially 10 days at $109 per day, with the possibility of more work for the wider Arab Awakening project.

The Program Expansion Consultant will be tasked with providing guidance and advice on how to expand the project, both in terms of seeking funding to cover more countries in the future, but also in playing an oversight role of the project to ensure its success. This would involve helping openDemocracy with outreach to new partners, offering feedback on the programme and content, and providing ideas and contacts to help make it a success in each of the countries it is implemented in.

The Middle East Forum is a project that encourages emerging young voices to express themselves, exchange views and be heard. The project provides participants with a series of workshops to develop writing skills, media presence, and digital security as well as a free discussion space where they have the capacity to debate constructively. Participants in the forum host speakers, acquire skills, share knowledge, and give feedback to one another.

The ideal candidate would be someone who has

* Experience in working as a journalist and/or editor in the region

* Experience in cross-regional projects in the Middle East and North Africa

* A wide network of contacts within civil society, media and funders in the region

* Experience in running large projects and ability to advise on expansion of the MEF project

* Fundraising experience

If you are interested in applying please send your CV and a brief letter of motivation to arabawakeningteam@opendemocracy.net by the 15th March 2017.