Job Advert: Editorial assistant

openDemocracy is looking for a talented and creative Editorial Assistant to support our global team of editors and contributors.

Hours: full time (35 hours per week)

Compensation: £23,000 per annum plus pension & annual cost of living pay rises

Contract: Permanent

Location: London office

Application deadline: 7th February 2018

About openDemocracy

openDemocracy (established in 2001) is a global, non-profit media platform that seeks to challenge power and inspire change through tenacious reporting, thoughtful analysis and democratic debate. We run deep investigations; we partner with NGOs, think tanks, activists and academics across the world; and we have an open submissions policy committed to diversity of voice and perspective. We publish in Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English, with an ambition to bring on more languages. We also partner on major global conferences, and occasionally run specialist on-the-ground events ourselves, bringing together innovative activists and thinkers from across the globe to try and solve some of the world’s most entrenched problems.

The role

We are looking for an editorial assistant who will bring imagination and energy both to editorial and administrative work. You will be supporting the Main Site editorial team on a number of different projects and day-to-day tasks, including editing and fact-checking articles, managing submissions, maintaining and building our social media presence and working closely with valued external partners on stand-alone editorial projects. You will learn about all the key aspects of digital publishing, and be encouraged to contribute ideas on multiple fronts, from pitching specific articles to feeding into the wider editorial strategy. If you are interested in writing pieces yourself, this will be encouraged, but it is not an essential part of the job.

openDemocracy has modest resources and great ambitions. You will be expected to organise your time efficiently and to deliver on multiple workstreams, but you will also be encouraged to be imaginative, to challenge assumptions and to think outside the box. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to develop their editorial skills in a unique and creative environment, working closely with senior staff, learning the key skills of online publishing and helping to develop new and exciting areas of work.

Role responsibilities:

Commissioning, editing, proofing, factchecking, picture research

Supporting editors in shaping ideas, developing new debates and building audiences

Posting on social media and reporting across the team on social media activity and readership trends

Assessing, editing and publishing unsolicited submissions, and overseeing and managing the submissions workflow

Acting as a liaison across the team, organising virtual and in-person meetings, note-taking

Proactively maintaining an editorial calendar: upcoming world events, front page rotas, partnerships, staffing

Front page curation

Managing and building relationships with authors and other partners

Assistance in implementing website improvement projects, including design and functionality

Inducting and training new team members on our publishing systems

Person spec:

Excellent proofreading & editing skills (E)

Experience of editing online and/or other written content (E)

Excellent attention to detail and accuracy (E)

Creative thinker interested in culture and politics (E)

Desire to work with oD’s diverse team of editors in bringing their projects to life (E)

Good communication and interpersonal skills (E)

Resilience and calmness under pressure and working to tight deadlines (E)

Strong organisational and time management skills (E)

Experience of web publishing, including knowledge of basic HTML code (D)

Journalism qualification (D)

How to apply

Candidates must be able to demonstrate the skills, knowledge and experience detailed in the person specification above.

To apply please click here to submit your CV and a letter outlining how you fit the criteria for the role as detailed in the person specification above. Please also include details of two referees (we will request your permission before contacting any referees).

Application deadline: 7th February

We particularly encourage those from groups who tend to be under-represented in the media to apply. We are also open to family-friendly working hours, and/or to accommodating other caring responsibilities.