Job advert: Head of Finance & Risk

We are looking for an experienced Head of Finance & Risk to be solely responsible for day-to-day financial control and reporting, to monitor and report on organisational risk, and to provide strategic support to the CEO/Editor-in-Chief.

Hours: 28-35 hours a week, five days a week.

Pay: Competitive for non-profit sector, matched to hours and experience

Contract: Permanent

Permanent Location: London office

Application deadline: Noon on 19th February 2018

About openDemocracy

openDemocracy (established in 2001) is a global, non-profit media platform that seeks to challenge power and inspire change through tenacious reporting, thoughtful analysis and democratic debate. We run deep investigations; we partner with NGOs, think tanks, activists and academics across the world; and we have an open submissions policy committed to diversity of voice and perspective. We publish in Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English, with an ambition to bring on more languages. We also partner on major global conferences, and occasionally run specialist on-the-ground events ourselves, bringing together innovative activists and thinkers from across the globe to try and solve some of the world’s most entrenched problems.

The role

We are a small, dynamic and global organisation with big ambitions – over the last three years our gross income has almost doubled to £1.6m – and this is a key role within our senior management team. As a not-for-profit media organisation we receive funding through institutional grants, partnerships with universities and other third-sector organisations, as well as individual and community fundraising. We have a flat, federal structure with a number of self-financing projects, and in the last year we have managed over 25 grants and delivered on more than 10 partnerships – in addition to running crowdfunding campaigns and securing funds from major donors.

We are looking for someone who will excel at managing the day-to-day finances, producing monthly management accounts & reporting on performance – but who will also develop and innovate our systems in order create efficiencies and help us grow.

During the first year of the role we will be transferring to a new publishing platform and engaging in an ambitious fundraising campaign to grow our organisation. As lead on risk and compliance, your input will be essential to ensure that this growth is sustainable and that we have the right systems and structures in place to make the most of these new opportunities.

You will be a self motivated, experienced manager with a strong accountancy and compliance background, who is happy to get stuck in with the day-to-day management of openDemocracy’s finances but equally comfortable with budget setting and planning, monitoring risk, providing financial advice to project managers and strategic support to the Editor-In-Chief.

It will be a challenging and exciting time to be here, and we are looking for someone who will share our excitement, and will approach all of this with wisdom, spirit and enthusiasm.

The key responsibilities of the role are:

- Day to day financial management of openDemocracy, including annual audit and quarterly re-forecast

- Preparing monthly management accounts, providing financial analysis and information to the senior leadership team, Finance & Risk Committee and openDemocracy Board to inform decision making

- Providing strategic support to the organisation and managing organisational risk

- Supporting funding applications, partnership bids and other fundraising activity as appropriate, as well as financial reporting to funders and partners

- Line management of the Operations Manager

- Setting an example for financial transparency and integrity across the organisation and the independent media sector as a whole.

For more details, click here to see job description and person specification.

How to apply

Candidates must be able to provide evidence they have the skills, knowledge and experience detailed in the person specification section of the job description.

To apply please click here to submit your CV and a letter outlining how you fit the criteria for the role as detailed in the job description. Please also include details of two referees (we will request permission before contacting any referees), whether you are applying for the role on a full-time, part-time or flexible basis and what your salary expectations are.

Application deadline: Noon on Monday 19th February 2018.

We particularly encourage those from groups who tend to be under-represented in the media to apply. We are also open to family-friendly working hours, and/or to accommodating other caring responsibilities.