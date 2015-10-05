Join our openDemocracy volunteer programme!

openDemocracy regularly recruits volunteers to join its team. We are looking for editorial volunteers interested in helping us in 2017.

We're looking for committed, flexible and reliable individuals with an interest in digital journalism, politics and international affairs to join our editorial volunteer programme.

Volunteering with openDemocracy is a good introduction into many aspects of digital publishing, whether editing, social media, or picture research. Volunteers are overseen by our main site editors, as well as our volunteer coordinator. There are also occasional opportunities to write for the website. We can provide references to future employers and educational institutions for those volunteers who have worked with us for some time.

Typically, a volunteer will work two shifts (a morning or an afternoon) per week for openDemocracy. The period a volunteer will work with us will vary – but most remain with us for six months or more. The work is carried out online during UK working hours, but you don't need to be in the UK to join our team. You will need to be fairly tech savvy, with a reliable internet connection.

Our editorial volunteer programme: The main thrust of our volunteer programme is to help the openDemocracy main site editors. Tasks can range from: updating our submissions spreadsheet; sub-editing and prepublishing submissions identified by the editors; assisting with image research; helping with our social media outreach; and carrying out pieces of longer-term research.

We're always interested in people with skills in audio and video editing, as well as connecting with volunteers who are fluent in languages other than English.

Interested in any of the above? Email your CV along with a covering letter explaining how you could contribute to: en.khong@opendemocracy.net