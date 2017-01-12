Job: openDemocracy 50.50 Editor

We are looking for an experienced editor with the vision, drive and commitment to take openDemocracy 50.50's critical perspectives on gender, social justice and pluralism forward.

Salary: £30k per annum, hours/days per week negotiable.

Duration: One-year contract, renewable.

Location: Flexible

Application deadline: noon, February 3rd 2017 with interviews the week commencing February 20th 2017

Start date: April 3 2017

openDemocracy 50.50 presents authoritative critical perspectives on social justice, gender and pluralism. It provides a platform for debate and analysis, embracing a plurality of voices from scholars to activists and citizens.

We are seeking a talented and creative editor to take forward openDemocracy 50.50's critical perspectives on gender, social justice and pluralism. As 50.50 Editor, you will be responsible for:

Editorial and publishing

- Commission, edit, write and publish a minimum of three online articles per week and other content relating to the 50.50 project.

- Work with other openDemocracy editors to grow the reach and impact of the site, and commission, edit and publish debate and critical perspectives on social justice, gender and pluralism.

Fundraising and Finance

- Raise funds to ensure the operation and sustainability of 50.50.

- Manage funding relationships including communications and reporting responsibilities, and be responsible for complying with funders' contract terms.

- Ensure a sustainable operation by scaling costs to revenue and report through the Head of Operations & Finance to the Board on 50.50 budgets and finance.

Communication

- Manage communications with authors, regular contributors and partners

- Nurture and maintain external relationships and partnerships for both openDemocracy and the 50.50 project

- Promote 50.50 content via social media and other distributed channels, and engage in other promotional and outreach work to expand the reach of the work

For more details, click here to see job description and person specification.

How to apply

Candidates must be able to demonstrate the following skills, knowledge and experience:

Essential

- Ability to write clearly and accurately in English

- Proven track record in editing, commissioning articles and / or reports to deadlines

- Wide knowledge of and commitment to gendered analysis of current affairs

- An international and pluralist perspective

- Strong scheduling, forward planning and interpersonal communication skills

- Sound editorial judgement

- Ability to work independently with drive, vision and discipline to take the 50.50 site forward

Desirable

- Fundraising experience

- Strong networking skills

- Experience of working across different digital media formats

- Languages

To apply please click here to submit your CV and a covering letter outlining how you fit the criteria for the role, including details of two referees.

openDemocracy welcomes diversity. In particular, we encourage people from groups who tend to be underrepresented in the media sector to apply.