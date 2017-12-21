We are looking for an experienced Operations Coordinator to ensure the smooth running of the openDemocracy office and play a key role in developing our systems and processes at a pivotal moment.

Hours: 28-35 hours a week

Pay: Up to £30,000 per annum (pro-rata)

Contract: Permanent

Location: London office

Application deadline: Noon on 15th January 2018

About openDemocracy

openDemocracy (established in 2001) is a global, non-profit media platform that seeks to challenge power and inspire change through tenacious reporting, thoughtful analysis and democratic debate. We run deep investigations; we partner with NGOs, think tanks, activists and academics across the world; and we have an open submissions policy committed to diversity of voice and perspective. We publish in Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English, with an ambition to bring on more languages. We also partner on major global conferences, and occasionally run specialist on-the-ground events ourselves, bringing together innovative activists and thinkers from across the globe to try and solve some of the world’s most entrenched problems.

The role

We are a small, dynamic and growing organisation with big ambitions and the Operations Coordinator role, which sits at the heart of openDemocracy’s operations team, will be key in ensuring the smooth running of the openDemocracy office and building the foundations for the future.

Supporting the Head of Operations & Finance, Managing Editor and Finance Manager you will be responsible for developing and maintaining systems and processes that will enable our brilliant journalists and editors to focus on openDemocracy’s mission. You will have proven experience in operations / administrative / project support roles and be highly organised with the ability to maintain a detailed overview of all aspects of a varied workload.

This is a challenging and exciting time to be here, and we are looking for someone who will share our excitement, and will approach the role with confidence, spirit and enthusiasm.

The key responsibilities of the role are:

Office management & administration – ensuring the smooth running of the openDemocracy office by establishing and maintaining effective systems and processes.

– ensuring the smooth running of the openDemocracy office by establishing and maintaining effective systems and processes. HR & Training – supporting oD’s brilliant staff by developing and managing HR systems and processes including recruitment and induction; organising staff training and reviewing and updating training guides.

– supporting oD’s brilliant staff by developing and managing HR systems and processes including recruitment and induction; organising staff training and reviewing and updating training guides. Project support – supporting the Managing Editor in the development of project management systems and processes and the administration of main site projects and grants.

– supporting the Managing Editor in the development of project management systems and processes and the administration of main site projects and grants. Financial administration – supporting the Finance Manager in maintaining and updating financial systems and processing payments.

For more details, click here to see the job description and person specification.

How to apply

Candidates must be able to demonstrate the skills, knowledge and experience detailed in the person specification section of the job description.

To apply please click here to submit your CV and a letter outlining how you fit the criteria for the role as detailed in the job description. Please also include details of two referees (we will request permission before contacting any referees) and whether you are applying for the role on full-time, part-time or flexible basis.

Application deadline: Noon on Monday 15th January 2018 with interviews likely to be the week commencing 29th January 2018.

We particularly encourage those from groups who tend to be under-represented in the media to apply. We are also open to family-friendly working hours, and/or to accommodating other caring responsibilities.